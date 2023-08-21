Lots of debate; trial date unchanged

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Friday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

MOSCOW — The trial for Moscow quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is still set for Oct. 2 even as both the defense and prosecution continue to argue over evidence and Kohberger’s grand jury indictment.

Kohberger was present Friday in Latah County District Court for a five-hour hearing to discuss a number of issues, including the defense’s claims that there is still evidence the prosecution needs to disclose, Kohberger’s alibi defense and allegations of irregularities with the grand jury indictment.

Bryan Kohberger watches proceedings during a hearing Friday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
Judge John Judge listens to Ingrid Batey speak during a hearing Friday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

