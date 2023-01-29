Ben Mogen

Ben Mogen gets a tattoo that matches his daughter Maddie Mogen’s tattoo Thursday at Feel Good Ink in Spokane Valley, Washington. Maddie Mogen was one of four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home in November.

 KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face.

He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.