TWIN FALLS — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died.

Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.

