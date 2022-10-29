Bob Devine

“The Black Phone” will be featured Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. When a young teen is kidnapped by a masked killer, a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, and he discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims, and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to him. "At turns breathless, terrifying and crowd-pleasing, but always feels authentic," writes the Detroit News, while the Arizona Republic says, "The call of 'The Black Phone' is one you’ll want to answer." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/blackphone.

Dr. Jeb Schenk will talk about his "Pow Wow Dancers of the Wind River" exhibition at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on Thursday at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Schenk's exhibit features unposed images of indigenous dancers with explanations in their own words of the dances or their backgrounds, with many dancers from the Wyoming and Rocky Mountain region, including Canada. Schenk is Vice-Chair of the Big Horn Basin Nature and Discovery Center and past co-chair for Smoking Waters Art Guild. All are welcome to attend.

