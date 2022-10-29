“The Black Phone” will be featured Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. When a young teen is kidnapped by a masked killer, a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, and he discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims, and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to him. "At turns breathless, terrifying and crowd-pleasing, but always feels authentic," writes the Detroit News, while the Arizona Republic says, "The call of 'The Black Phone' is one you’ll want to answer." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/blackphone.
Dr. Jeb Schenk will talk about his "Pow Wow Dancers of the Wind River" exhibition at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on Thursday at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Schenk's exhibit features unposed images of indigenous dancers with explanations in their own words of the dances or their backgrounds, with many dancers from the Wyoming and Rocky Mountain region, including Canada. Schenk is Vice-Chair of the Big Horn Basin Nature and Discovery Center and past co-chair for Smoking Waters Art Guild. All are welcome to attend.
ISU Volleyball takes on Eastern Washington Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a Saturday match up with Idaho at 7 p.m. with both contests in Reed Gym. Ticket prices run $7-$10 with ISU students getting in free with Bengal ID. The Reed Gym ticket office opens one hour before games.
"Bullet Train" is the movie at the Bengal Theater this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected yet conflicting objectives -- on the world's fastest train. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Idaho State women's basketball team opens their season with an exhibition match on Friday at 7 p.m. against Black Hills State, with the regular season opener on November 7, at 7 p.m. against Westminster College, with both games in Reed Gym. The Friday contest will have $3 admission tickets, while the regular season prices will run $7-$15, depending on seating. ISU students get in free with valid Bengal ID. The Reed Gym ticket office opens one hour before games, or you can purchase tickets online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Acclaimed documentary "US Kids" will be shown on November 6, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. After a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School claims 17 lives, a number of students rally themselves around the tragedy as an opportunity to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds as youth from around the world begin to speak up amidst a worldwide rally against gun violence. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated, but not required. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uskids.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
