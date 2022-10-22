The comedy movie "Spin Me Round" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaways she imagines. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/spin.
It's a free movie night Tuesday with "Jerry Maguire" showing in the Bengal Theater, starring Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. with Rene Zellweger in a story about sports agent Jerry Maguire who, in a crisis of conscience, pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that promptly gets him fired. Jerry starts his own sports management firm representing football player Rod Tidwell and a single mother joins him as his sole employee as they try to build a successful enterprise. This event is hosted by the ISU College of Business. All are welcome to attend.
On Wednesday, David Dressel, regional wildlife diversity biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region, will be giving a presentation entitled “Beavers, Bats, and Butterflies” at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University at 6 p.m. The presentation is free. Dressel’s goal as a diversity biologist for Fish and Game is to help further the understanding of Idaho’s species of greatest conservation need and improve the habitats they live in. These species include monarchs, bats, sage grouse, western toads, northern leopard frogs, bumble bees and many more.
Looking ahead, “The Black Phone” will be featured for Halloween at the Bengal Theater on Oct. 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. When Finney is kidnapped by a sadistic, masked killer, a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, and he discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims — and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. "The call of 'The Black Phone' is one you’ll want to answer," says the Arizona Republic, while NPR calls it "a film set in 1978 that feels like it was made in 1978 in all the best possible ways.... There's a raw realism to it in a supernatural setting that I found really compelling." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.