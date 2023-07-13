Advisory: Chubbuck Police Log 07/10/23
On 07/04/23 Officers initiated a traffic stop. Amanda Dustin, 46, of Bannock County was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
On 07/06/23 at 17:49 Officers responded to 4240 Yellowstone for a report of a theft. Johanna Harestad, 52, of Pocatello was cited with misdemeanor commercial burglary.
On 07/06/23 at 22:00 Officers responded to 4240 Yellowstone for a report of a theft. Christine Clark, 53, of Bannock County was cited with misdemeanor commercial burglary.
On 07/07/23 at 18:29 Officers responded to Yellowstone & Pole Line for a report of an accident. No citations were issued.
On 07/07/23 Officers initiated a traffic stop. Linda Green, 57, of Chubbuck was arrested for misdemeanor DUI and transport open container liquor.
On 07/08/23 at 15:17 Officers responded to 4155 Yellowstone for a report of a theft. A juvenile male was cited with misdemeanor petit theft.
On 07/09/23 at 18:56 Officers responded to the 4200 blk of Yellowstone for a report of a theft. Corina Big Man, 39, of Fort Hall was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
