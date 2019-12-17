POCATELLO — A seasonal business previously serving the Gate City with doughnuts from a converted horse trailer is now satisfying your sweet tooth year-round from a new brick-and-mortar storefront on North Arthur Avenue.
Rueben and Romen Barela’s mobile mini-doughnut business, Donut Bros, has moved into a building located across the street from Pocatello High School, one that had for generations provided students with quick, affordable lunch and snacking items. Located at 401 N. Arthur Ave., the building that was once Big Gary’s Little Store, Station 401, and most recently, Goodies & Grub, is now the permanent home of Donut Bros.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Rueben Barela, who is a graduate of Pocatello High School, said about setting up shop next door to his old stomping grounds. “This is such a weird feeling. I mean, who would have ever thought I would own a business right across from my old high school. It’s weird, but it’s a good feeling. Our main goal in acquiring this building in this area of town was to cater to these high school students and give them a fun, safe place to hangout and get away from the hustle and bustle of school work.”
During the winter season, the Donut Bros mobile wagon is parked and inactive, but the storefront will remain open to foot traffic Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and doughnuts by delivery are available every Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., said Rueben, adding that the mobile wagon will resume operations in the spring and summer.
Doughnuts are available for purchase at $3 per half-dozen, $5 per dozen, $6 per dozen with specialty flavors and a party box of three dozen doughnuts is available for $12.
In addition to doughnuts, Donut Bros offers chicken sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, nachos, taco spaghetti, various confections and flavored sodas. Moreover, they offer a special every day until 1:30 p.m. for less than $5.
While they haven’t yet reached the climax of their doughnut-making abilities, Rueben recently sat down with the Idaho State Journal to reflect on the road leading to their first physical building and what the future may hold for one of downtown Pocatello’s newest businesses.
When the Barela brothers first decided to open a doughnut shop, neither brother was by any means a pastry professional, Rueben said.
“I wish we were expert doughnut makers from the start,” Rueben said.
But it was all trial and error to get to this point. There were days where our doughnuts did not come out looking at all like doughnuts or we had a line for 30 minutes that we could not keep up with. In due time, though, we figured it all out.”
After purchasing an old horse trailer in Blackfoot for $500, stripping out the inside, purchasing a doughnut fryer and cutting out an order window, the Barela brothers hit the ground running in spring 2018, setting up shop at as many community events as possible. The decision to open Donut Bros was somewhat whimsical, Rueben said, adding that it was just small talk with his brother during a spring break trip with family.
“When we got back to town from our trip, we just went for it,” Rueben said. “We wanted to find an extra way to make money, own our own business and saw a market for doughnuts, primarily on social media. There is this recent resurgence of local sweet shops, they are blowing up in Utah and across the country, really. They are becoming more and more popular in Idaho, too, which is great for us.”
Those interested in keeping up to date with Donut Bros’ recent happenings can follow them on Instagram and Facebook, or also check out their website, thedonutbros.com
Both Rueben and Romen were working full-time jobs when they first opened Donut Bros, which made their lives rather interesting for the first several months of operation, Rueben said. Running a small business is tough work, but running a small business with family comes with its own set of difficulties, Rueben added.
“Romen has a wife and kid and another kid on the way, so he had a lot going on,” Rueben said. “I ended up leaving my full-time job to make this work, but there was a time where we were thinking, ‘What are we doing? We can’t even breathe, we have no time to do anything else and can’t keep up with our regular jobs.’ That was one of the most trickiest things is finding a way to balance everything.”
But after handling a large event in Utah without any hiccups, much of their self-questioning ceased.
“We had this huge event in Utah wrap up and everything went perfectly,” Rueben said. “That was a moment where we realized we got this. Everything went smooth for the first time and we knew we could make this work. But it did take a while to really work out all the kinks and get the process perfected.”
Though the Barela brothers have been working to ready the building on North Arthur Avenue for about a year now, they officially opened on Dec. 2, Rueben said. Moving forward, the goal is to acquire soft serve ice cream machines and to expand their menu to include other deserts. Additionally, Rueben said Donut Bros would like to expand into other nearby cities.
“If things continue to go as planned we hope to expand, not just in the Pocatello or Chubbuck area but in Idaho Falls or Logan, Utah,” Rueben said. “We want to keep building on what we have and working hard to get our doughnuts in as many places as possible.”