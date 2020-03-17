POCATELLO — Nel's Bi-Lo Market opened only to senior citizens and immune-compromised shoppers for three hours Tuesday morning, after receiving a truckload of new inventory.
The store has imposed limits on purchases of staple items in greatest demand — such as paper goods, bottled water, cleaning supplies, pasta, flour and sugar — to prevent hoarding. Advertising promotions have been suspended.
It's one of many examples of businesses throughout the region dramatically changing how they operate, at least for the time being, in response to the threat of coronavirus.
J.D. Wardell, a customer service representative for the market, said the novel shopping arrangement from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday was intended to help the area's most vulnerable population limit exposure to coronavirus while they stock up on supplies. Despite the customer restrictions, a long line had formed outside of the store by the time of the special opening, with people waiting in the parking lot at 6 a.m.
Bi-Lo's opened to the general public after 10 a.m. Wardell said the store plans to open only for vulnerable populations again on Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Wardell said it's becoming increasingly challenging for Bi-Lo's to fill orders through the supply chain.
"Friday and Saturday were especially busy days compared to what Fridays and Saturdays are usually," Wardell said, adding the store sold out of most paper products and a lot of cleaning supplies, and hasn't been able to keep them in stock since. "We are hopeful we will be getting in more paper products on our truck this Thursday."
While shoppers preparing for the worst have overwhelmed grocery stores, many businesses, such as bars and restaurants, have experienced precipitous declines in sales. Depending on how long the threat remains, some owners wonder if they'll emerge with their livelihoods in tact.
Justin Philbrick, CEO of six Jakers Bar & Grills in Idaho and Montana and two Red Robin restaurants in Montana, has implemented a host of new practices to instill confidence among customers that his eateries remain safe.
On Sunday, Jakers launched a policy of limiting capacity to 50 percent, leaving an empty table between every group seated to prevent coronavirus transmission. Workers now sterilize tables, booths and other surfaces with bleach and another sanitizer between every seating.
Thermometers are on hand to take workers' temperatures, and his restaurants have been sending home staff members with any symptoms of illness.
Customers are being asked to wait for their tables in their cars until they're notified by cell phone to keep them from congregating in the lobby.
Philbrick said new hand sanitizer stations have been added, including outside of restrooms. Workers are frequently reminded of the need to wash their hands properly, and at appropriate times. Jakers has also closed its salad bar. Philbrick has stocked up on to-go boxes, bracing for a significant shift toward take-out orders and deliveries.
"Our goal is to keep restaurants open," Philbrick said, explaining truck drivers, people who are on the road and those who don't cook often rely on restaurants. "I think we're providing a safer place to eat potentially than even going to the store to get groceries and bringing them home and cooking it."
Be that as it may, his business is already down.
"We're already seeing the decrease in business. People are certainly losing shifts right now," Philbrick said.
Philbrick is awaiting the release of a government plan outlining how workers who lose substantial income due to coronavirus will be assisted. For now, he believes the best way to help his staff is to keep precise records of any shifts they lose.
Matt Hunter, executive director of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging the public to continue supporting local restaurants — but perhaps to get their food to go.
"I have four kids who work in the hospitality or food and beverage industry at some level," Hunter said. "We still have to help support these places."
Hunter worries for employees of hotels and restaurants who may be laid off, though he's optimistic life will begin to return to normal within six to eight weeks, especially given the fact that people in China, where the virus originated, are now returning to work.
"I know of one hotel that laid off a couple of people," Hunter said. "I suspect we're going to see layoffs."
Airlines have also been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. At Pocatello Regional Airport, coronavirus has triggered a roughly 50 percent reduction in traffic, airport manger Alan Evans estimated.
"Everything is getting shut down across the nation so there's nowhere to go," Evans said.
Evans said Delta and United Airlines have both announced their intentions to cut back on flights, which he said should have a "trickle-down effect" to the local airport.
"The possibility of losing one of our three flights probably could happen, but that's (the airlines') decision," Evans said.
Evans said the airport and the Transportation Security Administration have been placing a greater emphasis on sanitizing, cleaning the facilities more often and wiping down aircraft now between every flight. Furthermore, Evans said workers are being encouraged to avoid sharing rides throughout the airport grounds and from working side by side.
At least for now, Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom plans to stay open through the next couple of weeks and finish the normal ski season.
"We're just going to monitor hour by hour really and encourage our guests to follow the (Centers for Disease Control) protocol," said Dana Kmetz, guest services director.
Kmetz said the ski area will host its annual pond-skimming challenge and dummy jump event as planned. However, a snowmobile hill climb has been canceled.
"There are a lot of (hill climb) guests coming from a lot of states," Kmetz explained.
Some local businesses have decided to temporarily close their door and wait out the coronavirus.
The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave., closed on Tuesday, offering no word about when it may reopen.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 345 S. Second Ave., also closed on Tuesday. Officials plan to re-evaluate the situation on March 30.
Katie Counts, manager of the ReStore, said the store can keep no reserves as a nonprofit, and her organization is seeking public contributions to help her workers meet their expenses during the closure. Donations can be made at gatewayhabitat.org.
"A good portion of my customers are high risk so we're trying to prevent the spread by following federal government guidelines," Counts said.
Geronimo's Trampoline Park, 423 E. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, sent an email to customers on Tuesday notifying them the business has decided to temporarily close, eyeing a March 31 reopening date but emphasizing that date isn't "set in stone."
Outer Limits Fun Zone, 1800 Garrett Way, announced its closure at 5 p.m. on Monday. Owner Stacy Miller said spring break is normally the busiest time of year for her business.
"It's the most emotional decision I've ever had to make as a business owner," she said, adding she couldn't take any chances with the health of her workers and customers.
Miller scheduled an emergency employee meeting for Tuesday night. She said she plans to do remodeling and painting during the time off to provide work for staff, many of whom are students seeking to pay for college, cars and apartments.
"It's definitely a hit for us, but you have to weather these storms," Miller said.