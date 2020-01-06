IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho has made staffing changes to address future growth.
Tyler Kraupp has been named Director of Marketing for the bank, replacing Jarod Phillips, who is assuming the role of Senior Branch Banking Officer.
“We look forward to leveraging Tyler's insights, expertise, and knowledge in this new role." Said bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard. "He'll be a great asset to our team as we continue to find new ways to improve the bank’s brand and our impact on the communities we serve."
Newgard said the promotion of Phillips will also position the bank for continued growth. "We're equally excited to see Jarod return to his roots in community banking. He'll work with customer-facing staff to make the banking experience more consultative and personal. We place a high priority on building personal connections with our clients," Newgard said. "It's how we set ourselves apart from other financial institutions.”
Kraupp is a fifth-generation Idaho Falls resident with strong marketing and leadership experience. His previous posts include: entrepreneur of an acquired multi-award-winning creative agency, COO of a leading Idaho digital firm, and Secretary of the Business Climate and Economics Development CUSP Panel in Idaho Falls. He's currently Vice President of Breaking Boundaries, an Idaho Falls-based non-profit dedicated to helping individuals with HIV/AIDS and to promoting diversity.
Phillips has worked for Bank of Idaho for more than 20 years and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role. He will likewise continue to serve with organizations he is passionate about in the community and throughout the state. He will work closely with Kraupp to ensure a smooth transition as the bank continues its years-long support of countless community programs and organizations.
Bank of Idaho, established in 1985, has seen strong recent growth in the markets it serves. The company has broadened its footprint to include the Treasure Valley, where two full-service branches and one loan production office have been established in the last year. The bank recently completed a capital campaign to support its anticipated growth and began listing its stock for public trade on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID.