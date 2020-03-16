Following what the superintendent called an unprecedented time, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday afternoon to close all district schools from Tuesday through April 3 due to the threat of the coronavirus.
During the 3 p.m. press conference at the district office building on Pole Line Road in Pocatello, District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said the school district was in uncharted territory while briefing board members about the rapidly developing coronavirus precautions.
Howell said district officials spent five hours on Sunday developing an emergency closure plan and met with Southeast Idaho Public Health officials around 9:30 a.m. Monday where the Centers for Disease Control opinion to have schools remain in session was reaffirmed.
However, around 2 p.m. Monday President Donald Trump recommended new guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including closing all schools nationwide and avoiding gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.
“We recommend that the board close schools Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 30, of 2020,” Howell said. “The education center will remain open for calls and to make arrangements for students to pick up vital items left at school and to complete the logistics of what we need to do in preparation of a long-term closure.”
In addition to closing its schools this week starting Tuesday, the School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to close all schools the week after spring break, which runs March 30 to April 3.
On March 30, the Board of Trustees and District 25 officials will reconvene to determine if additional school closures beyond April 3 are necessary and to also discuss various distant learning options the district can implement if the emergency school closure is not extended. One option for distant learning includes providing online instruction and lending Chromebooks to students without a home computer or developing pencil and paper education packets for students without internet access, Howell said.
No District 25 school will provide any of its students with any meals starting Tuesday through April 3, said Howell, adding that the district will also discuss this program when officials meet on March 30.
Before Trump issued more stringent coronavirus precautionary measures Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease control as well as Idaho public health officials and Gov. Brad Little recommended that schools remain open and for people to avoid crowds of 50 people or more.
This story will be updated so stick with Idahostatejournal.com.