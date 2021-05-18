A 22-year-old Utah man has been arrested for allegedly firing several shots at another motorist's vehicle — striking the victim's front-seat headrest — while driving on Interstate 15 through Pocatello Monday morning, state police said.
State police said Christian Heskett, of West Jordan, Utah, was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra pickup, registered to a family member from Ashton, when he fired several shots at the victim's bronze Toyota Matrix at 8:09 a.m. Police said the bullets missed the victim, and nobody was seriously injured, though there were reports of someone being cut by shattered glass.
The vehicles were heading northbound on Interstate 15 between the S. Fifth Street exit and Portneuf Medical Center when the incident occurred. Police said the story they've heard during preliminary interviews is that the victim reportedly pulled into the left lane to slow down Heskett, who was speeding.
Police said Heskett fired several shots and many missed the victim's car. Some struck it however, including one that hit a front-seat headrest, police said. Police said Heskett was arrested at the Fort Hall Casino. ISP Capt. Fritz Zweigart said police can see a rifle and handgun inside of the vehicle and are awaiting a search warrant to search the vehicle. Zweigart said Heskett also had a .40-caliber round in his pocket.
Police were still at the scene at 10 a.m. and did not have information available about potential charges.
More information will be forthcoming.