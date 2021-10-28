POCATELLO — Police say the community is lucky that nobody was killed or seriously injured during a roughly 90-minute period Wednesday night in which officers responded to three calls involving the use or threat of firearms.
Police received the first of the calls at 8:45 p.m., regarding a man who was threatening suicide at Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, 1033 W. Quinn Road.
The man had already left the facility's property in a silver Toyota before police arrived, but a Chubbuck officer observed the vehicle driving south from the parking lot of a church at the intersection of Hawthorne and Quinn roads onto Highway 30, said Pocatello Police Officer Greg Cates.
Cates said officers executed a "high-risk" stop of the vehicle near Raymond Park in Pocatello, ordering the driver to step out of the vehicle with his hands up. Cates said the man held a handgun, which was pointed toward the sky, when he stepped out of the Toyota.
Officers ordered him to drop the gun, but he continued walking toward the park, Cates said.
"They were able to contain him in the park, where he placed a gun to his head and stated that he was done," Cates said.
At one point, Cates said the man counted down from three.
"When he got to the end he said that he could not do it," Cates said.
The man re-positioned the gun by his head several times while officers negotiated with him, Cates said.
Finally, Cates said the man removed the magazine from the firearm and set it on the ground. He was then taken into mental protective custody.
At 9:36 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of East Elm Street.
The caller said multiple people were attempting to force entry into his home, Cates said. He said the caller told police that one of the suspects had yelled, 'We have a gun and I'm going to shoot you,' and the caller had the same people removed from his property during the previous week.
Cates said police observed one of the suspects, Edward Thomas Gregory Heuser, 35, when they parked down the street. Heuser allegedly attempted to run away from officers and was cornered near a gate. When officers ordered him to show his hands, he held them in front of his stomach with his back facing them, so police drew their weapons, Cates said.
Cates said Heuser did not show his hands but sat down. When officers threatened to use a Taser, he reportedly showed his hands. However, Cates said Heuser refused an order to get on the ground to be handcuffed, so officers "helped him to the ground."
After Heuser was handcuffed, he reported having trouble breathing, so an ambulance was dispatched. A medical team aided him at the scene. When Heuser struggled while officers attempted to escort him to a patrol car to be taken to the county jail, Cates said he was placed in a wrap restraint.
Heuser was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer.
The third call came in at 10:17 p.m. Cates said police received a call from individual who had heard five gunshots coming from north of the 4500 block of Fifth Avenue. The caller reported he'd seen bullets strike his van and that his windows had been shot out. No additional details on that call were available.