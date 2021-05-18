A 22-year-old Utah man has been arrested for allegedly firing several shots at another motorist’s vehicle and then brandishing a gun at another driver on Interstate 15 in Pocatello Tuesday morning.
Idaho State Police said Christian Heskett, of West Jordan, Utah, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon for his actions on Interstate 15 northbound between the South Fifth Avenue exit and Portneuf Medical Center. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
State police Capt. Fritz Zweigart said an additional charge of assault may also be forthcoming against Heskett for brandishing a gun at the other motorist after opening fire on the first driver. No one was struck by Heskett’s gunfire, state police said.
Heskett was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra pickup, registered to a family member from Ashton, when he quickly sped forward and fired nine shots through the front and back windshield and side window of his own vehicle at the first victim’s Toyota Matrix at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, Zweigart said.
State police said in a Tuesday evening press release that “one round struck the victim’s vehicle, breaking the driver’s window and going through the ballcap the driver was wearing. The victim suffered minor injuries from the breaking glass of his window, but was otherwise unhurt.”
The driver then called 911 as Heskett sped toward the second victim, who was driving a pickup truck, state police said.
State police said Heskett then “reportedly displayed a firearm at that driver.”
The second victim called 911 as well, followed Heskett and reported his location to police dispatchers.
Heskett was arrested without incident minutes later by Fort Hall police after he left Interstate 15 at the Fort Hall exit and parked near the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
State police said a search of Heskett’s vehicle revealed two pistols and a rifle.
Heskett was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he’s currently being held.
State police have not provided the names of the two adult male victims but did say that both are from Pocatello.
Zweigart said it appears the road rage incident unfolded because Heskett became upset when the first driver pulled in front of him on the freeway and was driving slower than him.