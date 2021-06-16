POCATELLO — Police say they have apprehended a man who fled the scene of a crash in the City Creek area Wednesday afternoon and have taken him into mental protective custody.
Police said the man, who was not identified, crashed a white sport utility vehicle on a dirt road west of Clark Street Wednesday afternoon and then fled the scene on foot. Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office participated in the search.
Police had advised the public that the man potentially posed a public safety risk prior to apprehending him. No further details were available.