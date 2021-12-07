JEROME — Scoular celebrated the ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday morning of a new facility where concentrated protein will be refined from locally grown barley for use in making pet food and fish feed.
The facility represents an investment by the company of roughly $13 million.
Some final touches to the plant are still needed before Scoular commences with pilot-scale operations in January, said Joe Andrus, Scoular vice president and feed division manager.
Andrus said the facility will process 1.7 million bushels of Idaho barley annually, with an 11-worker staff. The facility will produce a trademarked protein product called Emerge.
Andrus said barley will be sourced from area farmers, and the plant will be able to use barley that may not meet protein specifications for malting. Idaho is the top barley producing state, raising 37 percent of the nation's barley crop this season, according to the Idaho Barley Commission.
Last year, Idaho farmers raised 55 million bushels of barley on 520,000 acres, according to USDA.
Andrus said the facility should open a new market for Idaho grain farmers. Emerge will be the only barley protein available for feed customers, according to Scoular.
"We're going to be able to create really a higher-value ingredient that will go all over the world," Andrus said. "This is our first plant. Our goal is to expand (production). We're going to be competing in places where barley has never competed before."
Scoular developed the product in partnership with Montana Microbial Products LLC, based in Melrose, Montana.
Andrus explained Scoular sought to utilize a commodity raised in Idaho. He said barley is an ancient grain with the proper protein profile.
Scoular anticipates the plant will be an important feed provider to another top Gem State industry: Idaho is also the nation's leading trout producing state, responsible for about 70 percent of U.S. farm-raised trout, according to University of Idaho.
Scoular, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned $6 billion agribusiness that buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients.
"Scoular is proud to develop this innovative feed product and partner with Idaho's barley farmers and pet food and aqua feed manufacturers to add value throughout the supply chain, Scoular CEO Paul Mass said in a press release. "Scoular has a long history of success with our Jerome, Idaho, teams and customers, and we are thrilled to make additional investments in this region."
Other key partners in the project include the state of Idaho, the city of Jerome, Jerome 20/20 Economic Development Organization, Scott Jackson Trucking, Starr Corporation and Bratney Companies, according to the press release.
"Scoular's new facility will bring expanded opportunities for growers, further strengthening Idaho's place as the No. 1 source of consistent, high-quality barley in the U.S.," Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder said in the press release.