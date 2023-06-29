New apartments Chubbuck

A multi-building apartment complex is being built in Chubbuck.

 KYLE RILEY/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — Construction is underway on a new 200-unit apartment complex in Chubbuck, with developers expecting it to be fully open by the end of 2024.

The new complex, located at the corner of Knudsen Boulevard and Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, will include four housing buildings and a clubhouse-office building, all situated on 10 acres of land. The housing complex is among the largest residential developments in Chubbuck's history, according to the city.

