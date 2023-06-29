CHUBBUCK — Construction is underway on a new 200-unit apartment complex in Chubbuck, with developers expecting it to be fully open by the end of 2024.
The new complex, located at the corner of Knudsen Boulevard and Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, will include four housing buildings and a clubhouse-office building, all situated on 10 acres of land. The housing complex is among the largest residential developments in Chubbuck's history, according to the city.
Wright Development Group, of Centerville, Utah, started the project in November 2022 and anticipates some apartments to be ready to lease at the end of 2023.
Each of the complex's four housing buildings will have three floors and hold 48 one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments. Eight additional apartments will be built above the clubhouse-office. The complex will also feature 50 garages and amenities such as a heated pool, pickle ball court and playground.
Robert Brooks, project superintendent, said Wright Development Group chose to build in Chubbuck because the city needs housing to match its growth.
"I've spoken to a number of people because I've been working pretty closely with the city of Chubbuck and everybody seems pretty excited about it," Brooks said of the development. "Chubbuck is growing pretty fast and I can tell you, having relocated here to build this project, finding a suitable place to live was not that easy. So it's exciting and I'm thrilled about the project."
Brooks said the apartment complex has a name — Yellowstone Commons — but he is uncertain whether the developers will change it prior to its opening.
Wright Development Group currently has other housing developments under construction across Utah, but this is its first Idaho development project.
