BOISE — The Idaho National Guard will begin wrapping up its COVID-19 pandemic activation this month as the virus continues to decline in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday.
Little first activated the Guard in March of 2020, calling up 50 personnel to help with personal protective equipment distribution and food banks; that subsequently increased to more than 300 troops. They’ve been supporting health districts, health care facilities and more, and have helped deliver nearly 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Idahoans.
“The Idaho National Guard has played a critical role in saving lives and reducing the impact of COVID-19 on Idaho citizens,” Little said in a news release. “The Guard’s support was truly a gamechanger in the darkest months of our pandemic fight. As a result of the Guard’s efforts, and the efforts of all our frontline and healthcare workers, Idaho has remained one of the most open states throughout the global pandemic.”
Little reported that the Guard’s COVID-19 task force has completed more than 70 mission assignments, ranging from administrative and logistical support to testing and screening, vaccine administration, decontamination of long-term care facilities and more. The Guard has assisted health care facilities and agencies and partnered with Idaho’s Native American tribes.
Gen. Michael Garshak, Idaho National Guard adjutant general, said, “I’m extremely proud of the incredible efforts our soldiers and airmen put forth to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Idaho.”
Little said the Guard activation will be drawn down over the next two weeks, finishing on July 9. The state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration will remain in place, he said, to continue to allow disaster emergency funds to pay expenses incurred in responding to the virus and contract with the federal government to secure funding for local governments in Idaho.
“The emergency declaration is not related to restrictions on businesses and activities, and Idaho remains fully open today,” the governor’s news release stated.