At the opening of this morning's Legislative Council meeting, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, announced that current Senate JFAC Co-Chair Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, "has taken a leave because of family issues and things he’s dealing with," so Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, has been appointed as the Senate co-chair of JFAC.
Agenbroad had been the Senate vice-chair. Winder also announced that Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, has been appointed the Senate vice-chair of JFAC, which is the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, consisting of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Appropriations Committee. The 20-member joint committee sets the state budget; the budget bills it writes and approves then go to both houses for votes and to the governor for signature before they become law.
The House co-chair of JFAC remains Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, and the House vice-chair, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.
