POCATELLO — Monday — Mahjong at 1pm, Library and Pool.
Tuesday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 to 3 p.m., first-come, first served. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11 a,m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 pm, March movie at 1:15 p.m. and Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m., AARP at noon and bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first come first served. Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m. and dance lessons at 2 p.m. Please join us for free karaoke from 6 to 10 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo and creative writing at 1 pm, Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m and a dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dance at 7:30 pm.
The Center would like to thank Rail City Jazz band for their performance this last month. The band went out of their way to perform, they did a wonderful job and we appreciate it more than we can say. Please join us on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. for a '50s dinner and dance, $12.50 per person. Dress in your favorite '50s clothes. Sounds by DJ Steve Riley.
The Center has recently purchased a high-end Karaoke set-up; please join us every Thursday. The event is free, and everyone is welcomed.