A woman who suffered a medical episode while driving left damage in her wake Tuesday afternoon, when her vehicle accelerated across Yellowstone Avenue from the McDonald's drive-thru and crashed into cars in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
Pocatello police say due to the medical episode, she hit the gas pedal and narrowly missed oncoming traffic before jumping a curb and hitting four parked vehicles at the supermarket parking lot at around 1:45 p.m.
The driver was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for evaluation.
The woman was not named and no citation has been given as the car collision is still under investigation by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.