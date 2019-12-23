Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after Week 16 of the regular season.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints erased a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Tennessee Titans 38-28 on the road Sunday.
Taysom Hill continues to serve in a variety of areas for the Saints.
The Highland graduate was 1-of-2 passing for 20 yards and had 21 yards receiving on two catches and 11 yards rushing on two carries. Plus, he had two solo tackles.
New Orleans (12-3) closes the regular-season at Carolina on Sunday.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Josh Hill caught no passes in the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Saints tight end was coming off a game where he caught Drew Brees’ 540th touchdown pass, which broke the all-time NFL record.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons won their third consecutive game, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-12 on Sunday at home.
Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter saw his unit compile 518 total offensive yards, averaging 7.1 yards per play.
Atlanta QB Matt Ryan completed 32 of 45 passes for 384 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The team tallied 135 yards rushing, including 66 yards by Brian Hill.
The Falcons (6-9) play Sunday at Tampa Bay in their final game of the season.