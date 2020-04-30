NFL player and Pocatello native Taysom Hill participated in a wide-ranging video interview that will be broadcast online at 7 p.m. Friday.
The interview will be aired on the Facebook page of the Idaho Pocatello Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which conducted the interview Saturday via video conferencing.
Hill is coming off signing a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday through the 2021-22 season and is set to make $21 million over two seasons. This month, he also announced he and his wife, Emily Nixon Hill, are expecting their first child this summer.
The Highland High School graduate said during the interview that, like everyone else, he and his wife are hunkered down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All NFL in-person workouts are canceled until further notice, so he had to find a home gym instead.
Idaho Pocatello Mission President Steve Southward said the multi-positional NFL player touched on a plethora of subjects during the interview, including his older brother’s death four years ago.
“It was really sweet to hear how much he loved his brother and looked up to him,” Southward said. “But then also the way he got through it. … That’s really relatable for anyone who’s gone through something hard. He has the solution to it. He’s got the anecdote.”
The questions were asked by Southward as well as local sister missionaries Makenzie Willis and Camille Thompson for a half hour. It will become a 35- to 40-minute video package, complemented by football highlights from his college and NFL career.
“We’ve been wanting to do something with him and this just finally came up and he was gracious enough,” Southward said. “He’s a Swiss Army knife — so much more than a backup quarterback. So anyways, it’s been really neat.”
Questions were submitted for the interview online, including one about balancing things that are important in your life, and Hill provided an answer to that submission.
“There are seasons in life and you’ve got to make sure that you take advantage of whatever season it is,” Hill said in a video segment provided to the Journal. “So if it happens to be football season for me, I go and try to be the best football player I possibly can because I know it’s going to benefit my wife; I know it’s going to benefit my family. But when it’s my offseason, I do my best to make sure that I’m the best husband, the best father or future father that I can be.”
He added about his religious commitments, “My wife and I study the scriptures together. We pray together every night, and that doesn’t matter if we’re away from each other or if it’s the offseason, that’s a priority for us.”