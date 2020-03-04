Soda Springs guard Sadie Gronning was named 2A District 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The honor and the all-conference girls basketball teams were announced Wednesday after the district’s coaches voted.
Cardinals cohorts Dani Smith and Jorianne Balls joined Gronning on the first team after they helped guide Soda to its third-consecutive state championship.
Bear Lake’s Hailey Humpherys and West Side’s Kajsia Fuller rounded out the first team.
The district’s second team had three Bear Lake players in Chelsea Gundersen, Kalisha Parker and Jimi Lloyd and two Aberdeen players in Ellie Watson and Hope Driscoll.
2A District 5 all-conference girls basketball teams
Player of the Year
First Team
Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs
Dani Smith, Soda Springs
Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs
Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake
Kajsia Fuller, West Side
Second Team
Chelsea Gundersen, Bear Lake
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen
Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake
Jimi Lloyd, Bear Lake