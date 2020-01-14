The succession of storms that began entering East Idaho on Friday night are leaving the region, and with plenty of snow in their wake.
Among reported snowfall totals from the latest storms, the highest amounts were in the southeastern portion of Idaho, where 13 inches of snow dropped in Bern and 12 inches in Montpelier from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Malad received 5 inches of snow during that time span. Pocatello, American Falls, Inkom, Arimo and Downey tallied 1.5 to 3 inches, while Idaho Falls had an inch of snow.
The weather conditions caused school cancellations across East Idaho on Tuesday, including Shelley School District 60, Marsh Valley School District 21, Firth School District 59, Bear Lake School District 33, Snake River School District 52, Blackfoot School District 55, Aberdeen School District 58, Teton School District 401, Fremont County School District 215, Alturas International Academy Charter School, Lillian Valley School, Idaho Science and Technology Charter School, Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy, Bingham Academy Blackfoot, Charter Community Learning Center and Learning Academy of Teton Valley.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 did not close Tuesday.
“The safety of our learners is our highest priority,” the district’s Facebook post stated. “Opinions regarding school closure will vary, but please know that we carefully weigh a variety of factors in our decision-making process. We respect that our district's parents reserve the right to use their own best judgment when it comes to decisions regarding the personal safety of their learners.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still roads closed in East Idaho.
The closures are on Highway 32 near Tetonia to Highway 47 near Ashton, Highway 26 from the Ririe area to Swan Valley and on southbound Interstate 15 from Roberts to Idaho Falls.
Motorists will be tested by weather conditions again starting Thursday night, when a new snow storm enters East Idaho, according to NWS.
The weather service predicts 6 to 9 inches of snowfall in the higher elevations areas ending Friday night and forecasts 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations areas concluding Friday morning.
Friday’s conditions will be worsened by winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph. The wind will be strongest in the early morning.
Friday also features the warmest predicted temperatures this week for East Idaho. While highs will be slightly below freezing and lows will be in the teens for every other day this week, highs for Friday will be in the mid-30s and lows will be in the upper 20s.
Beside the aforementioned upcoming snow storm, there will be no notable snowfall in the seven-day forecast.