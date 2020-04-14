POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to continue remote learning for the district's students for the rest of the school year as the coronavirus continues to impact Idaho.
The remote learning decision means School District 25 students will continue to receive instruction online for the remainder of the school year. The Pocatello-Chubbuck school board has not yet made a decision on whether the district will hold traditional high school graduations this year or if its spring sports schedule will be officially cancelled.
School District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell stated in a Tuesday letter to district employees and parents that he hopes the decision to continue remote learning provides clarity regarding the rest of the school year, which concludes May 28.
“The weight of these decisions has not been taken lightly,” Howell wrote in his letter. “We continue to collaborate with official agencies to guide these important decisions.”
School District 25 provided a statement from Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann, who endorsed the district’s decision.
“In the interest of continuing to keep the incidence of COVID-19 cases low in the Pocatello-Chubbuck areas, Southeastern Idaho Public Health recommends and supports (School District 25's) continuation of remote learning for the remainder of this school year,” Mann said. “We recognize this situation presents challenges for learners, families, and teachers, but we believe it is the healthiest and safest option for the long run.”
Howell said the district has not yet determined if its traditional high school graduation ceremonies will be cancelled, but a decision will be made by May 1.
If the traditional graduation ceremonies are canceled because of the COVID-19 threat, a different way of celebrating the class of 2020 will be created, Howell said.
“At this time, it is unclear if or when Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will be reopened for public events,” Howell wrote in his letter. “The continuation or lifting of Governor (Brad) Little’s stay-at-home order will also impact this decision. We are working together with our administration and student leadership from each high school.”
The Pocatello-Chubbuck school board decided against voting on Tuesday about whether all of the district's spring athletic events and other activities should be cancelled at this time. The board is waiting to see the recommendations that the Idaho High School Activities Association is expected to make on Friday.
School District 25 will continue to offer grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts until further notice.