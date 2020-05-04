When Jerame Teel’s work days conclude, he is drenched in mud.
But he’s not complaining, as that means he’s spending time maintaining his newly purchased dirt bike track. The Pocatello TMX opened to the public this weekend to roughly 80 bikers.
“It’s tiring. I’ll tell you that much. You’re constantly grating and moving dirt and tilling dirt and hauling dirt and watering the track and dragging the water hoses,” Teel said. “But it’s fun. I love every minute of it.”
Recently married Teel and his wife Kathryn decided the track would be his wedding gift in late March.
The motocross course was previously named the Pocatello Motocross Park and under different ownership. Teel and his brother Craig revamped it in about a month to make it his own.
“It kind of got pushed to the side and went to the weeds,” Teel said. “It was a good location. It was a good price. It was already kind of there. … We just came in, leveled it off and just rebuilt a new track.”
Teel said the track has a 2-minute lap time with short straights, long straights, hair-pin turns and s-turns.
The property, located at 1450 Pit Road in Pocatello, also has a pee-wee course and there are plans to open a UTV track in early June. The dirt bike course is open for practice laps on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to dark and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The track’s entry fee is $20 for big bikes and $10 for small bikes. A season pass is available for $250 and $125 for big and small bikes, respectively. To enter the tracks, a release waiver must be signed and a helmet must be worn.
Teel said the track will also host private events such as birthday parties, and he hopes to put on day-long riding classes with professional motocross racers.
The Pocatello resident is not concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing business, nor was he worried customers will not be in safe.
He said everyone at the property’s snack bar wears face masks and gloves, plus bikers on the track already wears helmets, goggles and gloves.
While the economy is in a downturn, he said riding on his track will be a stress reliever for many in community, as dirt biking is for himself.
“My business I make a living on has slowed quite a bit because of this. That brings stress,” said Teel, who owns Teel Collision Center and Teel Auto Detail. “Me getting on a dirt bike, that’s how I de-stress; that’s how I forget about the world; that’s how I forget about the problems and a lot of people are the same way.”
Teel was considering buying a track for years, with a long history in dirt racing. He and his brother were professional ATV racers as teenagers, competing in the western United States. They have been dirt biking throughout the past 20 years.
“We love motocross,” said Teel, a Sacramento native who’s lived in Pocatello for about 15 years. “We just decided that we wanted to take a shot at running a track and getting people involved again and giving people a place to go teach their kids how to ride.”
The 43-year-old said he aims to have his first race on the course in September for a league, such as the Wild West Series based in Utah. He also wants to run his own races next year.
For now, he will settle for opening the track to the public, as he did last Saturday and Sunday.
“A lot of smiles. A lot of happy people,” Teel said. “They had a great time. They seemed to love the track layout. They loved the jumps. They liked what we did to the place and we’re going to keep improving every week.”
For more information, visit the course’s Facebook (Pocatello TMX) or Instagram (@pocatello_teelmx) pages. or contact Jerame at (208) 240-3426.