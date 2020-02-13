BOYS BASKETBALL
ABERDEEN 54, SODA SPRINGS 52
Aberdeen defeated Soda Springs in the closing seconds, 54-52, at home Thursday.
Jayce Petersen hit a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left, which gave him a team-high 14 points for the game.
Tigers coach Joe Ingersoll called it a “very emotional” victory on senior night.
Afterward, Aberdeen won a coin toss against Soda that determined which team would host the first-round matchup between the squads in the 2A District 5 tournament.
“I’m on a roll. I need to buy a lottery ticket,” Ingersoll said of his team’s changing luck.
Aberdeen (4-17, 1-5 2A District 5) hosts the Cardinals (3-18, 1-7 2A District 5) on Saturday in districts.
GRACE 82, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 47
Grace dominated Taylor’s Crossing in an 82-47 win Thursday at Blackfoot High School in the 1A DI District 5-6 tournament.
The Grizzlies punctuated their win by outscoring their opponent 31-16 in the fourth quarter.
“We shot really well from the foul line tonight. I’m really pleased with that,” said Grace coach Rory Lloyd, whose team shot 81 percent from the charity stripe.
Gage Stoddard scored 24 points to lead Grace (12-10), which plays Saturday against Butte County at Blackfoot High School in districts.
WEST SIDE 57, MALAD 46
West Side defeated Malad 57-46 on Thursday on the road in the regular-season finale. No other information was available.
West Side (18-3, 7-0 2A District 5) and Malad (13-7, 5-3 2A District 5) begin district tournament play Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 66, JEROME 60
Preston beat Jerome 66-60 on Thursday at home in the third-place game in the 4A District 4-5 tournament. No other information was available.
The Indians (18-7) play in a 4A state play-in game against Kuna at Jerome High School on Saturday.
TETON 45, MARSH VALLEY 36
Marsh Valley’s season ended after losing 45-36 to Teton in the 3A state play-in game at Shelley High School.
The Eagles were down by one entering the fourth quarter before being outscored 15-7 in the fourth quarter.
“Fourth quarter, they went on a little run on us and had a couple 3s,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “We didn’t play relaxed and threw the ball away a little too much.”
Marsh Valley, which was led by Zoie Armstrong’s 13 points, finished the season 14-12.
WATERSPRINGS 34, SHO-BAN 27
Sho-Ban was upset by Watersprings 34-27 in a loser-out game in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
The Chiefs opened the game with two first-quarter points and never found a rhythm.
“A little frustrating at the end, some injuries came at the end of the season,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “We just peaked at the wrong time.”
Sho-Ban, which was led by Harley Jackson’s 24 points, finishes the season 15-5.
MACKAY 62, ROCKLAND 51
Rockland couldn’t overcome early struggles, losing 62-51 to Mackay in the 1A DII District 5-6 title game at Hillcrest High School.
The Bulldogs were outscored 35-18 in the first half.
“We just didn’t get a good start,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We had energy, but offensively we struggled to shoot the ball in the first half and Mackay was on fire as far as their shooting.”
Ember Farr scored 13 points to lead Rockland (18-3), which plays Watersprings on Saturday at Hillcrest High School in a winner-to-state game.
WRESTLING
Grace Quad
GRACE 42, NORTH FREMONT 22
RIRIE 52, GRACE 21
Grace split a home quad, beating North Fremont 42-22 and lost to Ririe 52-21.
The Grizzlies’ Hans Newby and Rhett Jorgensen picked up two pins apiece. Jorgensen had the quickest pin in 37 seconds against Ririe’s Kyle Kensen.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
ABERDEEN 54, SODA SPRINGS 52
Soda Springs 9 16 11 16 – 52
Aberdeen 16 16 9 13 – 54.
Soda Springs – Young 3, Strum 2, Hansen 5, Bergholm 20, McCullough 2, Kap 5, Torman 2, Yamauchi 5, McWilliams 8.
Aberdeen – Ramos 1, Foster 5, Cerna 3, Bright 7, Rowbury 4, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 8, Winn 6, Petersen 14, Behrend 2.
GRACE 82, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 47
Taylor’s Crossing 13 7 11 16 – 47
Grace – 14 22 15 31 – 82
Taylor’s Crossing – Thayne 1, Hammond 16, Boone 1, Hansen 8, Chamberlain 13, Hatch 3, Shannon 5.
Grace – Gilbert 6, Ivor Gibbs 14, Fruhlich 2, Stoddard 24, Judd 4, Lloyd 17, Anderson 4, Smith 4, Mansfield 4, Reeves 1, G. Gibbs 2.
TETON 45, MARSH VALLEY 36
Teton 11 9 10 15 – 36
Marsh Valley 10 9 10 7 – 45
Teton – K. Brown 7, Kunz 19, C. Streit 10, A. Brown 9.
Marsh Valley – Vorwaller 11, M. Smedley 1, Armstrong 13, Argyle 5, Dunn 6.
MACKAY 62, ROCKLAND 51
Rockland 12 6 14 19 – 51
Mackay 17 18 15 12 – 62
Rockland – Hansen 5, Wilson 9, Waite 4, Boyer 10, Permann 10, Farr 13.
Mackay – R. Moore 9, Christensen 11, Fullmer 18, Seefried 12, M. Moore 10, McAfee 2.
WATERSPRINGS 34, SHO-BAN 27
Watersprings 6 4 11 13 – 34
Sho-Ban 2 9 7 9 – 27
Watersprings – Wihnkelmen 10, Hayes 5, Yadon 11, Gerling 2, Kincid 6.
Sho-Ban – Harley Jackson 24, Smith-Bucksin 1, Rose-Evening 2.