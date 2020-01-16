GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 44, POCATELLO 21
Century stifled Pocatello in a 44-21 home win Thursday.
The Diamondbacks held the Indians to 6-of-18 shooting for the game.
“We played pretty lock-down defense,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great, but we didn’t turn the ball over either (with five turnovers).”
Pocatello coach Sunny Evans applauded her team’s performance.
“I love their approach to the game and I love their physicality,” Evans said. “I love their willingness to compete in every possession. I’m just really proud of my team tonight. I feel like the game was more competitive than the score showed.”
Lexi Bull scored 21 points to lead Century (12-3, 9-0 4A District 4-5), which hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday. Pocatello (2-13, 2-8 4A District 4-5) plays Tuesday at Canyon Ridge.
RIGBY 45, HIGHLAND 34
Highland didn’t have the firepower to beat Rigby on Thursday, as the Rams fell 45-34 at home.
Khalia Pongah and Meghan Calley had seven points apiece for Highland (7-10, 1-3 5A District 5-6), which travels to Minico on Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 42, IDAHO FALLS 25
Blackfoot got rolling after a slow first quarter, beating Idaho Falls 42-25 at home on Thursday.
Hadley Humpherys scored 18 points for the the Broncos, who were missing star Tenleigh Smith and led 6-5 after the first eight minutes.
“It took them a little bit to get in their groove, and then Hadley stepped up,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “(Idaho Falls) had a hard time stopping her on the inside.”
Blackfoot (12-5, 5-1 4A District 6) hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
BURLEY 50, PRESTON 39
Preston fell 50-39 on Thursday at home.
No other information was available.
The Indians (13-5, 7-3 4A District 4-5) play Friday at Pocatello.
GRACE 59, BUTTE COUNTY 51
Grace erased a nine-point, second-quarter deficit to clinch a 59-51 home win Thursday over Butte County.
“Butte’s a solid team and they came to work hard,” Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said. “Being senior night, that affected us early, but the girls persevered, played some solid defense in the second half.”
Breanna Hill scored 24 points to lead Grace (13-3, 5-0 1A DI District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Valley.
MACKAY 64, NORTH GEM 49
North Gem could not overcome a slow start in a 64-49 home loss against Mackay on Thursday.
“They’re very aggressive and a good team and hit us early,” North Gem coach Dana Strong said of Mackay. “They destroyed us on the boards.”
DaniKa Barfuss had a team-leading 19 points for the Cowgirls (5-10, 3-6 1A DII District 5-6), who host Leadore on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FILER 64, AMERICAN FALLS 37
American Falls suffered a 64-37 road loss against Filer on Thursday.
The Beavers were outscored every quarter and watched their two-point, first-quarter deficit expand to 12 by halftime.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball very well,” American Falls coach Chris Fehringer said.
American Falls (0-10), led by Braedon Ralphs’ 13 points, plays next Thursday at South Fremont.
MALAD 56, BEAR LAKE 52
Malad defeated Bear Lake for the first time in six years, winning 56-52 at home in their conference openers Thursday.
Tom Simpson scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Dragons put the game away, while Trever Howe made 7 of 8 free throws in that juncture and finished with a game-high 20 points.
“It’s great win for us,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We started the district on the right foot, beat a team that we’ve struggled with.”
Malad (7-4, 1-0 2A District 5) plays Saturday at Aberdeen. Bear Lake (8-5, 0-1 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Saturday.
WEST SIDE 58, SODA SPRINGS 26
West Side pulled away in the second half of a 58-26 home win Thursday over Soda Springs.
The Pirates were ahead by 13 at halftime before outscoring the Cardinals 24-5 in the final two quarters.
“Soda went cold in the second half and it snowballed on them,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “That’s how basketball is some times.”
Isaac Frankman scored a team-high 17 points for West Side (9-2, 1-0 2A District 5), which plays Saturday at Bear Lake. Soda Springs (2-11, 0-1 2A District 5) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
ROCKLAND 52, CLARK COUNTY 17
Rockland ran over Clark County on the road Thursday with a 52-17 win.
“The first quarter, we struggled a little bit with intensity, made some subs,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “Second quarter, they got after it, intensity was high. It was a good game for us to get some younger guys in.”
JT Parish led 10 Rockland scorers with 13 points. The Bulldogs led 39-5 at halftime.
Rockland (8-4, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Mackay on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALAD 56, BEAR LAKE 52
Bear Lake 12 8 11 21 – 52
Malad 14 7 7 28 – 56
Bear Lake – A. Carlsen 7, Alleman 8, Killier 2, Teuscher 14, Criswell 3, Hammond 5, Schrieber 12.
Malad – Howe 20, Ward 5, Larsen 6, Tripp 8, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 13.
FILER 64, AMERICAN FALLS 37
American Falls 12 12 5 8 – 37
Filer 14 22 18 10 – 64
American Falls – Neibaur 6, Wilson 9, Permann 3, Logan 2, Henesh 4, Ralphs 13.
Filer – Anderson 9, Gillett 8, Roundtree 8, Jardlimak 19, Perkins 2, Vertao 4, Perez 4, Taws 10
WEST SIDE 58, SODA SPRINGS 26
Soda Springs 10 11 4 1 – 26
West Side 16 18 22 2 – 58
Soda Springs – Young 5, Nielsen 8, Sterum 1, McWilliams 8, Sims 4.
West Side – Beckstead 5, Brown 11, Shurtliff 13, Moser 3, Noreen 1, Headworth 4, Frankman 17, Ward 3.
ROCKLAND 52, CLARK COUNTY 17
Rockland 13 26 11 2 — 52
Clark County 4 1 7 5 — 17
Rockland — G. Permann 9, Bra. Permann 2, Bri. Permann 3, Parish 13, Jensen 2, G. Hendrickson, Merritt 3, W. Hendrickson 4, Lowder 2, Farr 9.
Clark County — Acosta 1, Murdock 13, Perez 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 44, POCATELLO 21
Pocatello 6 0 7 8 – 21
Century 10 9 7 18 – 44
Pocatello – Roubidoux 4, Johnson 2, Murdoch 2, Ramirez 1, Rowe 6, Tinno 6.
Century – Gardea 4, Merrill 1, Horsley 3, Adamson 7, Christensen 3, L. Bull 21, T. Bull 5.
RIGBY 45, HIGHLAND 34
Rigby 9 15 14 7 — 45
Highland 7 11 10 6 — 34
Rigby — Murdoch 12, Jones 9, Briggs 10, Donnelly 9, Kennedy 2, Shipper 3.
Highland — Pongah 7, Neilson 6, Vaughan 1, Tracy 5, Calley 7, Maughan 4, Thayne 4.
BLACKFOOT 42, IDAHO FALLS 25
Idaho Falls 5 3 7 10 — 25
Blackfoot 6 14 14 8 — 42
Idaho Falls — Adams 3, Tucker 5, Robertson 3, Wood 2, Sanders 1, Cordon 2, Dawson 3, Hurst 6.
Blackfoot — Adams 2, Arave 2, Caldwell 2, Wright 6, Thomas 8, Andersen 4, Humpherys 18.
GRACE 59, BUTTE COUNTY 51
Butte County 17 10 10 14 – 51
Grace 10 17 15 17 – 59
Butte County – McAffee 14. Kniffen 4, Knight 4, Game5t 3, Hansen 10, Isham 16.
Grace – Walker 12, Hill 24, Rigby 7, Windley 5, Clegg 11.
MACKAY 64, NORTH GEM 49
Mackay 16 15 20 11 – 64
North Gem 7 7 13 22 – 49
Mackay – R. Moore 11, Christensen 8, Drussel 4, Fu1lmer 9, Seefried 12, M. Moore 13, Holt 7.
North Gem – Barfuss 19, Davids 12, Bennett 1, Partain 7, Mabey 2, Christensen 8.