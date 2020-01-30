GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 49, PRESTON 29
Century shut out Preston in the first quarter en route to a 49-29 road win Thursday.
The Diamondbacks outscored the Indians in every quarter, including 10-0 in the first.
“We played great defense,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “We executed our sets and made some shots.”
Lexi Bull tallied 25 points to lead Century (16-3, 13-0 4A District 4-5), which hosts a conference tournament game next Thursday. The Indians (15-6, 9-4) play next in the postseason.
HIGHLAND 44, JEROME 32
Highland established itself in the middle of a 44-32 home win against Jerome on Thursday.
The Rams outscored their opponents 23-12 in the middle two quarters.
“Nice way to finish the regular season and senior night,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said.
Raquel Pokibro scored 18 points to lead the Rams (10-11, 2-4 5A District 5-6), who play Tuesday at Thunder Ridge in the first round of the district tournament.
IDAHO FALLS 43, POCATELLO 35
Pocatello fell 43-35 against Idaho Falls on its senior night Thursday.
The Indians were ahead 16-14 at halftime before being outscored 29-19 in the final two quarters.
“If they kept score in effort and integrity, we would be in really good shape,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “Every single person on the team did some good stuff tonight.”
Jenise Ramirez scored a team-high eight points for Pocatello (2-18, 2-12 4A District 4-5), which plays Tuesday at Canyon Ridge in the conference tournament.
BLACKFOOT 44, SHELLEY 21
Blackfoot stifled Shelley 44-21 on Thursday on the road.
The Broncos outscored the Russets in every quarter.
“It was nice to get my bench in,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said.
Hadley Humpherys scored 11 points to lead the Broncos (16-6, 10-2 4A District 6), who host the winner of the Skyline/Shelley game Thursday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
MACKAY 66, NORTH GEM 41
North Gem struggled in the second half of a 66-41 loss at Mackay on Thursday.
The Cowgirls were within nine points at halftime before being outscored 24-8 in the third quarter.
“We played them really tough in the first half and just couldn’t put a whole game together,” North Gem coach Dana Strong said.
Harley Davids scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls (5-11, 4-8 1A DII District 5-6), who play Saturday at Rockland in the first round of the conference tournament.
ROCKLAND 59, RAFT RIVER 32
Rockland jumped on Raft River early and won 59-32 on the road Thursday.
Evie Waite, Kiersley Boyer and Madalyn Permann scored 11 points each for the Bulldogs, who led 22-3 after the first quarter.
“I just thought the kids came out, got after them defensively in the first quarter,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said.
Rockland (16-2, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts North Gem to open the district tournament Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 56, AMERICAN FALLS 34
Marsh Valley gained its footing in the second quarter of a 56-34 win at American Falls on Thursday.
The Eagles were in a tie game at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Beavers 17-5 in the last eight minutes of the first half to pull away.
Karter Howell compiled 14 points to lead Marsh Valley (9-7, 1-0 3A District 5), which plays Wednesday at Snake River. American Falls (0-17, 0-2 3A District 5) plays Feb. 7 at Snake River.
SODA SPRINGS 62, ABERDEEN 55
Brittan Bergholm scored 25 to lead Soda Springs to a 62-55 home win over Aberdeen.
The Cardinals were without two starters.
“The kids stepped up,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “It was a good team win.”
The Cardinals (3-14, 1-3 2A District 5) host West Side on Saturday. The Tigers (3-14, 0-2 2A District 5) play Wednesday at Malad.
WEST SIDE 67, MALAD 46
West Side pulled away in the second half of a 67-46 home win over Malad on Thursday.
The Pirates, up 30-28 at halftime, outscored the Dragons 36-18 in the second half.
“The third quarter was the difference,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “I just think we got a few more layups and they missed shots they normally hit.”
Bryler Shurtliff scored a game-high 21 points for West Side (13-3, 4-0 2A District 5), which plays Saturday at Soda Springs. Malad (10-5, 3-1 2A District 5) plays Saturday at Bear Lake.
MACKAY 67, NORTH GEM 48
North Gem suffered its first district loss of the season, falling 67-48 at Mackay on Thursday.
The Cowboys were down 16-15 at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 47-17 in the next two quarters.
James Bodily scored a team-high 18 points for North Gem (12-3, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Grace Lutheran Friday.
WRESTLING
AMERICAN FALLS 48, TIMBERLAKE 39
AMERICAN FALLS 55, BONNER’S FERRY 27
KELLOGG 42, AMERICAN FALLS 39
American Falls went 2-1 at a quad match in Kellogg Thursday, falling to the hosts 42-39 but beating Timberlake, 48-39, and Bonner’s Ferry, 55-27.
Cooper Evans, at 106 pounds and Isaac Avalos, at 145, had three non-forfeit wins on the day for the Beavers.
BEAR RIVER (UT) 64, MALAD 12
Malad lost 64-12 to Bear River (Utah) on Friday at home.
The Dragons were led by Zach Mills, Tayson Davis, Austin Nalder and JD Adkinson, who all clinched three points for their team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 56, AMERICAN FALLS 34
Marsh Valley 11 17 10 18 — 56
American Falls 11 5 7 11 – 34
Marsh Valley – S. Howell 2, Hansen 2, B. Howell 14, K. Howell 19, Argyle 2, Egley 2, Roche 9, Sadiq 6.
American Falls – DeBrujin, Neibaur 2, Bolgen 2, Henesh 6, Ralphs 14.
WEST SIDE 67, MALAD 46
Malad 10 18 9 9 – 46
West Side 14 16 20 16 – 67
Malad – Howe 10, Ward 2, Larsen 7, Tripp 7, Fonnesbeck 3, Simpson 15, Bastian 2.
West Side – Beckstead 12, Nielsen 9, Brown 2, Shurtliff 21, Headworth 2, Frankman 17, Ward 4.
MACKAY 67, NORTH GEM 48
North Gem 15 6 11 16 – 48
Mackay 16 24 23 4 – 67
North Gem – Bodily 18, Hatch 14, Corta 8, Casperson 4, Freeman 4.
Mackay – Green 16, K. Peterson 14, S. Peterson 8, Moorman 12, Holt 8, Whitworth 4, Lynch 4, Warner 1.
SODA SPRINGS 62, ABERDEEN 55
Aberdeen 5 23 11 16 – 62
Soda Springs 10 20 11 21 – 62
Aberdeen – Ramos 8, Guellen 6, Foster 5, Barierra 7, Cerna 4, Bright 2, Ingersoll 3, Winn 5, Petersen 6, Behrend 9.
Soda Springs – Young 9, Nielsen 2, Bergholm 25, Lau 1, Yamauchi 8, W, McWilliams 3, Sims 12, Hansen 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 49, PRESTON 29
Century 10 12 11 16 – 49
Preston 0 11 5 13 – 29
Century – Gardea 6, Merrill 8, Horsley 4, Adamson 3, Gardea 3, Bull 25.
Preston – Meek 4, Marlow 3, Ware 2, Pugmire 9, Larsen 11.
HIGHLAND 44, JEROME 32
Jerome 10 9 3 10 – 32
Highland 9 17 6 7 – 44
Jerome – Olmos 9, White 6, Thomas 5, Mills 4, Nance 3, Cook 1, Traughber 4.
Highland – Pongah 3, Austin 2, Neilson 4, Vaughan 2, Bell 3, Pokibro 18, Calley 3, Baker 2, Maughan 2.
IDAHO FALLS 43, POCATELLO 35
idaho Falls 7 7 16 13 – 43
Pocatello 4 12 10 9 – 35
Idaho Falls – Adams 3, Tucker 10, Robertson 5, Wood 5, Corgatelli 9, Sanders 4, Duffin 7.
Pocatello – Roubidoux 5, Johnson 4, Murdoch 3, Ramirez 8, Rowe 5, Pearson 1, Wilkes 7, Cates 2,
BLACKFOOT 44, SHELLEY 21
Blackfoot 4 14 18 8 – 44
Shelley 2 4 9 6 – 21
Blackfoot – Smith 10, Arave 4, Caldwell 6, Wright 2, Dalley 2, Thomas 3, Anderson 6, Humpherys 11.
Shelley – Kidman 3, Benson 7, Leckington 6, Wattenberger 3, Pebbles 2.
MACKAY 66, NORTH GEM 41
North Gem 12 11 8 10 – 41
Mackay 18 14 24 10 – 66
North Gem – Bennett 2, Davids 16, Partain 3, Mabey 10, O’Brien 6, Christensen 4.
ROCKLAND 59, RAFT RIVER 32
Rockland 22 13 14 10 — 59
Raft River 3 14 5 10 — 32
Rockland — Peterson 8, Wilson 9, Waite 11, Boyer 11, Lee 4, Permann 11, Farr 5.
Raft River — Ottley 12, Christensen 2, Smith 1, Heaton 10, K. Christensen 3, Larson 4.