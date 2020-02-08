GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 53, JEROME 38
Century got in gear after a slow first quarter and advanced to the 4A District 4-5 championship game with a 53-38 home win over Jerome on Saturday.
Lexi Bull scored 14 points and Ashton Adamson added 13 for Century, which trailed 12-10 after the first quarter.
“We changed up defenses a little bit, threw them off balance,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “It was a good team effort. Everybody that came into the game contributed.”
Century (18-3) hosts Burley on Thursday in the district championship game.
TWIN FALLS 42, POCATELLO 17
Pocatello’s season ended with a 42-17 loss at Twin Falls in the 4A District 4-5 tournament Saturday.
Madison Wilkes scored nine points for the Indians, who held Twin Falls to 14 points in the first half but struggled to score all night.
“I would say we definitely did a good job defensively in the first half,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “The first few minutes of the third quarter, we were pretty good, but then they made a few adjustments and kind of got away from us.”
Pocatello’s final record was 3-20.
“They were a great group of kids to go to battle with,” Evans said. “The scores didn’t always reflect their effort and competitiveness. They were a good group to coach.”
BURLEY 44, PRESTON 30
Preston’s offense struggled in a 44-30 home loss to Burley on Saturday. No other information was available.
Preston hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday in a loser-out game.
BLACKFOOT 54, IDAHO FALLS 44
Blackfoot held off Idaho Falls 54-44 on Saturday at Skyline High School in the 4A District 6 loser-out game.
The Broncos led by one entering the fourth quarter before outscoring their opponent 18-9 in the final eight minutes.
Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said she was always confident in her team’s chance of victory because of its rebounding advantage.
Isabelle Arave and Tenleigh Smith scored 12 points apiece to lead Blackfoot (16-6), which plays Monday at Hillcrest in districts.
MARSH VALLEY 48, AMERICAN FALLS 35
Marsh Valley defeated American Falls 48-35 on Saturday at home in the 3A District 5 tournament.
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“Girls come out and hustled well,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “Defense was the biggest part. They worked hard.”
Taylor Argyle tallied a team-high 13 points for Marsh Valley (14-10), which plays at Snake River on Monday.
American Falls finishes 10-12.
ABERDEEN 46, WEST SIDE 42
Aberdeen’s comeback gave the Tigers a 46-42 win over West Side on Saturday at Aberdeen.
Ellie Watson had 13 points for Aberdeen, which trailed 40-32 with four minutes left.
“We had pressed on and off,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “We like to press but we don’t have many kids. We threw it on again at the end and got some turnovers, got some big rebounds. Pretty proud of the girls for the way they came back.”
Aberdeen (13-10) plays Bear Lake on Monday at Grace Lutheran in a loser-out game. West Side’s season is over. The Pirates finished 4-18.
SODA SPRINGS 63, BEAR LAKE 33
Sadie Gronning scored 30 points to lead Soda Springs to a 63-33 home win over Bear Lake on Saturday in the 2A District 5 tournament.
The Cardinals outscored the Bears by at least eight points in each of the first three quarters.
Soda Springs (21-2) plays in the title round Wednesday at home against the winner of Bear Lake’s (15-7) game Monday against Aberdeen at Grace Lutheran.
ROCKLAND 76, SHO-BAN 41
Rockland ran past Sho-Ban 76-41 on Saturday in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
“Our kids just came out right from the get-go. We were hitting on all eight cylinders as far as the offense went," said Rockland coach Vern Nelson, who also complemented his team's defensive play.
The Bulldogs’ stat leaders were Madalyn Permann (18 points), Ember Farr (eight points, 11 rebounds) and Kiersley Boyer (15 points, 12 rebounds).
Rockland (18-2) plays in the district championship game Thursday against either Mackay or Watersprings.
Sho-Ban faces Leadore on Tuesday in a loser-out game at Hillcrest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALAD 58, RIRIE 38
Grayson Tripp scored 21 points, Tom Simpson added 13 and Malad pulled away in the second half to win at Ririe, 58-38, on Saturday.
The Dragons outscored Ririe 20-8 in the third quarter to stretch a six-point halftime lead.
“We played good defense,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “The third quarter was kind of the decider, we came out and went on a run.”
Malad (13-6, 5-2 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Thursday in its regular-season finale.
WEST SIDE 59, RICH (UT) 33
West Side outscored Rich (Utah) in every quarter en route to a 59-33 home win Saturday.
After the Pirates outscored their opponent 33-23 in the first half, they outscored them 29-10 in the second.
“My kids stepped up, especially in the second half,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “It was a good team win and a lot of kids got to play.”
Bryler Shurtliff scored 16 points to lead West Side (16-3, 5-0 2A District 5), which hosts Aberdeen on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
DICK FLEISCHMANN CLASSIC
Highland went 7-0 to lead local teams at the Dick Fleischmann Classic at Pocatello on Saturday.
The Rams beat Eagle, Hillcrest, Mountain Home, Nampa, Jerome, Snake River and Sugar-Salem, with their closest match a 43-38 triumph over Nampa.
Emilio Velazquez (132 pounds), Kael Cordingley (145), Max Anderton (170) and Logan George (220) all went undefeated for Highland.
Century, with losses to Snake River and Jerome, and Snake River, with losses to Highland and Thunder Ridge, both finished 5-2.
Marsh Valley was 2-5, and Preston and Pocatello both finished 1-6.
CHALLIS INVITATIONAL
Grace took a top-five spot at the 24-team Challis Invitational on Saturday, finishing fifth.
Aberdeen finished 20th.
Grace had two individual winners, Bray Skinner at 126 pounds and Rhet Jorgensen at 132. Hans Newby, at 98 pounds, and Clayton Lunt, at 120, finished second in their respective brackets for the Grizzlies.
Aberdeen’s top finisher was Ben Valazco, who finished second at 132 pounds after losing the championship match to Jorgensen.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 53, JEROME 38
Jerome 12 6 5 15 — 38
Century 10 16 12 15 — 53
Jerome — Hurtado 3, White 2, Thomas 3, Edmond 8, Bell 10, Schvaneveldt 12.
Century — Ka. Gardea 2, Merrill 7, Adamson 13, Phillips 1, Ky. Gardea 8, Christensen 8, L. Bull 14.
TWIN FALLS 42, POCATELLO 17
Pocatello 1 5 2 9 — 17
Twin Falls 6 8 12 16 — 42
Pocatello — Roubidoux 1, Murdoch 2, Ramirez 3, Wilkes 9, Cates 1, Tinno 1.
Twin Falls — Stotts 3, Peterson 6, Cargyle 2, Hall 2, Bailey 5, Rodriguez 3, Beem 13, Rex 3, Iverson 5.
ABERDEEN 46, WEST SIDE 42
West Side 15 5 13 9 — 42
Aberdeen 10 12 10 14 — 46
West Side — S. Fuller 17, K. Fuller 6, Barzee 6, Dean 6, Phillips 5, Nance 2.
Aberdeen — El. Watson 13, Hernandez 11, Driscoll 10, Serna 7, Phillips 3, Em. Watson 2.
BLACKFOOT 54, IDAHO FALLS 44
Idaho Falls 7 8 20 9 – 44
Blackfoot 15 9 12 18 – 54
Idaho Falls – Adams 3, Tucker 8, Robinson 6. Wood 12, Corgatelli 6, Sanders 1, Cordon 4, Duffin 4.
Blackfoot – Smith 12, Arave 12, Caldwell 6, Wright 7, Thomas 4, Andersen 2, Humpherys 11.
MARSH VALLEY 48, AMERICAN FALLS 35
American Falls 3 8 12 12 – 35
Marsh Valley 18 8 8 14 – 48
Marsh Valley – Vorwaller 8, Christensen 3, M. Smedley 2, Armstrong 9, Argyle 13, Bennett 2, Dunn 5, Sutton 4, Michaelson 2.
SODA SPRINGS 63, BEAR LAKE 33
Bear Lake 9 6 8 10 – 33
Soda Springs 19 14 20 10 – 63
Bear Lake – Humphreys 12, Parker 6, Kelsey 4, Gunderson 4, McDowell 3, Johnson 2, Lloyd 2.
Soda Springs – Gronning 30, Smith 9, Pelayo 8, Thompson 5, Balls 5, Kimball 2, Somsen 2, Naef 2.
ROCKLAND 76, SHO-BAN 41
Rockland 16 20 22 18 – 76
Sho-Ban 12 14 12 3 – 41
Rockland – Peterson 8, Wilson 12, Waite 13, Boyer 15, Lee 2, Permann 18, Farr 8.
Sho-Ban – Appenay 6, Jackson 21, Nappo 2, Smith-Buckskin 8, Edmo 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALAD 58, RIRIE 38
Malad 15 12 20 11 — 58
Ririe 11 10 8 9 — 38
Malad — Howe 5, Ward 8, Larsen 5, Tripp 21, Fonnesbeck 6, Simpson 13.
Ririe — Sperry 8, Criddle 2, Holland 2, Sutton 3, Johnson 13, Brown 6, Newton 2, Park 2.
WEST SIDE 59, RICH (UT) 33
Rich 12 11 2 8 – 33
West Side 15 18 11 15 – 59
Rich – Greer 7, Wilson 2, Taylor 5, Murbrook 5, Groll 2, Scott 11.
West Side – Beckstead 4, Nielsen 13, Brown 4, Shurtliff 16, Moser 2, Headworth 7, England 1, Frankman 2, Ward 10.