BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 61, IDAHO FALLS 56
Blackfoot won its first district championship since 1992 on Saturday, beating Idaho Falls 61-56 in the 4A District 5-6 championship at Bonneville High School.
“It feels amazing to have the kids believe and fight like they did,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Both teams led in the fourth quarter. We ended up coming through at the end with some key stops and some key scores.”
The Broncos finished strong, outscoring their opponent 22-17 in the final quarter.
Reece Robinson scored 16 points to lead the Broncos (12-12),who face Kuna in the first round of the 4A state tournament Thursday at Borah High School.
MARSH VALLEY 62, TIMBERLAKE 50
Marsh Valley secured a state tournament bid Saturday, beating Timberlake 62-50 in a 3A state play-in game at Weiser High School.
The score was tied 13-13 entering the second quarter before the Eagles outscored their opponent in every remaining quarter, including 21-16 in the fourth.
Karter Howell scored 16 points to lead Marsh Valley.
The Eagles (16-10) launch their second consecutive state appearance against Kimberly on Thursday at Meridian High School.
MALAD 41, FIRTH 37
Malad clinched its first state bid since 2006, beating Firth 41-37 on Saturday at American Falls High School in a 2A state play-in game.
The Dragons had their highest-scoring quarter in the fourth, outscoring Firth 12-7 after being down one entering the final frame.
“The boys worked hard for it this year. They really deserved it,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We’ve just come together and really performed toward the end of the season.”
Trever Howe scored 12 points to lead Malad (17-9), which plays Cole Valley on Thursday at Capital High School in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
NORTH GEM 74, ROCKLAND 73
North Gem grabbed a 1A DII state bid Saturday, coming back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Rockland 74-73 in the second-place game of the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
Cowboys player Maddox Setser won the game at the charity stripe, making two free-throws with 1.7 seconds left in the game to give his team the lead.
“The only explanation is the boys decided they weren’t going to lose that game,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “They’re competitive spirits. Their grit wouldn’t allow them to lose.”
James Bodily had 37 points to lead the Cowboys.
"It was a battle," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "We led for 31-and-a-half minutes. It came down to foul shots. We missed ours and they hit theirs. It stinks. The boys played good, did everything possible they could do to win. They gave a good effort and I'm proud of them."
North Gem (16-5) faces Timberline at Caldwell High School in the first round of the 1A DII state tournament Thursday.
Rockland finished the season 15-10.
BISHOP KELLY 64, POCATELLO 43
Pocatello’s season ended Saturday with a 64-43 loss against Bishop Kelly in a 4A state play-in game at Jerome High School.
The Indians fell behind 35-15 by halftime.
Pocatello finishes the season 15-11.
Timberlake 13 10 11 16 – 50
Marsh Valley 13 15 13 21 – 62
Timberlake – Peightal 4, Menti 3, Higgins 4, Yetter 5, McDonald 5, James 20, Pickinson 9.
Marsh Valley – S. Howell 3, Hansen 13, B. Howell 14, Wissenbach 9, K. Howell 16, Roche 2, Howe 5.
Firth 15 4 11 7 – 37
Malad 11 9 10 12 – 41
Firth – Arave 5, Howe 2, A. Jacobsen 4, T. Jacobsen 13, Erickson 11, Blonquist 2.
Malad – Howe 12, Ward 1, Larsen 4, Tripp 10, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 8, Williams 3.
Blackfoot 10 16 13 22 — 61
Idaho Falls 11 11 17 17 — 56
Blackfoot — Robinson 16, Shelley 9, Wright 2, Grimmett 5, Thomas 10, Dalley 4, Wistisen 3, Layton 12.
Idaho Falls — Farnsworth 2, Seeley 13, Moore 10, Sorenson 9, Rindsleisch 2, Clark 20.
Rockland 11 22 20 20 – 73
North Gem 9 19 14 31 – 74
Rockland – Bra. Permann 25, Farr 22, Bri. Permann 10, Jensen 8, Parrish 4, J. Hunter 3, G. Hendrickson 1.
North Gem – Bodily 37, Hatch 14, Freeman 8, Leavitt 6, Setser 5, Corta 2, Casperson 2.