Nearly a thousand households have been impacted in the Aberdeen and American Falls areas by Saturday’s power outage caused by a blustery thunderstorm.
There were 38 downed power poles in those areas, according to Idaho Power, which projected Monday that power would be restored at 8 p.m. that night.
The outage started at 8:05 p.m. Saturday and has effected 833 households, according to Idaho Power.
The National Weather Service said peak winds of 54 mph were recorded from the storm, which also caused damage to a building’s roof and to trees.
“That was an extreme storm that came through the epicenter of northwest Aberdeen,” said Dirk Driscoll, who farms on land in both Power and Bingham counties. “It tore the service off of walls of homes when poles went down. I’ve never seen that before.”