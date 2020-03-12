POCATELLO — The eventful winter wasn’t a stumbling block for the construction of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Pocatello Idaho Temple, which is nearing the one-year anniversary of its groundbreaking.
Pocatello has received more than 30 inches of snowfall since Nov. 1, according to the National Weather Service, but it’s caused no delay, according to Roger Prewitt, who’s overseeing the project as a service missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ with his wife, Glenda.
“It’s interesting that we’ve had a lot of snow and a lot of wind up at the temple this year, but we really haven’t missed any time in the construction process, which has really been good,” Prewitt said. “We’ve been able to work every day.”
Prewitt said the construction should be completed in the next one to two years.
The exterior framing will be enclosed, GlasRoc sheathing will be placed and windows will be installed by the end of this spring. The entirety of the building’s exterior will not be constructed by that time.
“We’re pushing right along, starting to get it closed in,” Prewitt said. “We’re working on getting the exterior of the temple all buttoned up so that we’ll be able to do the interior work.”
The totality of the exterior framing is 50 percent completed, while there isn’t framing of the spire above the roof.
The building’s blueprint has not been adjusted since the temple’s groundbreaking on March 16, according to Prewitt.
The temple, located off Satterfield Drive on Pocatello’s north side, will be the third in the state’s eastern region and sixth in Idaho. The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was dedicated in 1945 and the Rexburg Idaho Temple was dedicated in 2008.
The Pocatello temple’s steel framing was completed right before Christmas. The parking lot and concrete foundation are also finished.
Although weather has not caused harm, Prewitt said it will be beneficiary to have the exterior closed in to avoid weather conditions.
“There’s a certain amount of time we need for interior finishes and so we need to get the building closed up and dried in, so that the weather doesn’t affect us anymore,” Prewitt said. “And then we can do interior finishes in the building once we get the exterior dried in.”