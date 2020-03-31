The Clarion Inn in Pocatello closed its doors for about two months on Wednesday. The hotel’s remaining customers have been redirected to another hotel, according to Marisa Sandon, the sales and front desk manager. Sandon said business has been really slow since Idaho’s shelter-in-place order was declared recently to slow the spread of coronavirus. “We’re all very sad about this. We all love this place,” Sandon said. “The employees are like family. We’re all going to miss not seeing each other every day and the guests. We have a ton of regulars. We’ll miss seeing them.”
Pocatello hotel has closed its doors for two months
