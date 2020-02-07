POCATELLO – Pocatello’s path to success is established, and now the Indians have to follow it through like they did Friday.
Like previous wins, Pocatello relied on defense, beating rival Century 51-42 at the Snake Pit.
“It’s got to start with defense,” Indians coach Joe Green said. “You can control that and that’s something we have to control every game.”
The Indians (12-8, 11-6 4A District 4-5) had a lead as large as 18 points in the first half before the Diamondbacks cut it to five at the end of the third quarter.
But after Century’s highest-scoring quarter with 14 points in the third, the Diamondbacks (6-13, 5-10 4A District 4-5) were held to seven fourth-quarter points – their lowest of the game.
With Pocatello leading 40-35 entering the fourth quarter, each team scored on its first two possessions before things became muddled.
Indians senior Kaden Hales accounted for the lone 3-pointer of the final period, which was out of a timeout to give the Indians a 47-39 lead with 4 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game.
The lead never dipped below six points again as Century scored three points the rest of the way.
In Ryan Frost’s first-ever loss to Pocatello as Century's head coach, the Diamondbacks had their lowest-scoring performance of the season.
“We do not do a very good job of running the offense,” Frost said. “We just panic and do random stuff. We’re not very consistent would probably be the biggest thing.”
Century missed all six 3-pointers in the first half, but still was amid a battle with Poky at the start.
There were five lead changes in the first four minutes.
At the end of the first quarter, Pocatello’s Jadyn Downs stole the ball before dribbling to the other side for a buzzer-beating layup to give Pocatello a 15-10 lead, marking when momentum moved completely into the Indians’ favor.
“That’s just kind of who he is defensively,” Green said. “He kind of has that defensive mentality. I love that. He’s a really tough player. I think he’s one of the best defenders around and he does a great job with that.”
The Diamondbacks were not the only team to experience the full power of Pocatello’s defense, as Twin Falls tied for a season-low in points in Pocatello’s last win on Jan. 31.
Pocatello has allowed fewer than 44 points in five of its last six victories, so it knows what it needs to do. But the Indians have not always done it. In between Poky’s latest wins against Century and Twin Falls, they gave up 58 points in a loss at Burley on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to carry that momentum over and realize what our formula for success is,” Green said. “We defended better tonight than we have in a long time and for us it starts with defense and rebounding.”
Up next:
Pocatello hosts Preston next Friday. Century plays Wednesday at Minico.