Marsh Valley School District 21 Superintendent Marvin Hansen was not selected for the same job at Snake River School District 52.
Hansen was one of four finalists for the role after submitting his application to SRSD around mid-January.
Snake River picked its next superintendent at last Wednesday’s school board meeting, selecting Hagerman School District 223 Superintendent Mark Kress, according to the Bingham County Chronicle.
Kress will replace retiring Superintendent David Kerns at the end of this school year.
Prior to the board's decision, Hansen said he saw the Snake River job opening as an opportunity to explore returning home, as he was a student at Snake River from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The 15-year Marsh Valley superintendent joined his current district in 2003 as principal for its middle school after serving as Salmon River Junior High principal.
“We have one of the best superintendents in the state of Idaho,” Marsh Valley School District 21 Board Chairman K.G. Fonnesbeck said last week. “He’s done everything the school board’s ever asked of him and he’s gone above and beyond what’s really been expected of him, and so it would be a great loss to Marsh Valley if we lost him.”