Marsh Valley School District 21 Superintendent Marvin Hansen is one of four finalists for the same job at Snake River School District 52.
Hansen said he applied for the superintendent opening because he has history at Snake River, where he was a student from kindergarten through 12th grade and has family in that area.
“That’s where I’m from, so I was just wondering if it was time to move home,” Hansen said. “Some of us kind of have an innate desire or question, wonder if we should end up at home.”
Hansen said he applied for the Snake River position in mid-January and has served his current role for 15 year and a half years.
The 54-year-old started working at Marsh Valley in 2003, when he became principal for its middle school after serving the same occupation at Salmon River Junior High.
“We have one of the best superintendents in the state of Idaho,” Marsh Valley School District 21 Board Chairman K.G. Fonnesbeck said. “He’s done everything the school board’s ever asked of him and he’s gone above and beyond what’s really been expected of him and so it would be a great loss to Marsh Valley if they lost him.”
Fonnesbeck said he has spoken to Hansen about the Snake River job and to set the agenda for the next MVSD school board meeting on Feb. 10. Fonnesbeck has also talked to Snake River about Hansen.
Hansen’s interest in the Snake River job comes after recent controversies at Marsh Valley School District
For instance, Fonnesbeck said in January that his school board had been unknowingly violating open meeting laws for years, voting on approving the superintendent’s evaluation and contractual changes in one motion in closed-door sessions.
The board opened January’s school board meeting by unanimously approving a motion acknowledging December’s open meetings violation and voiding closed-door approvals regarding Hansen.
The school board approved Hansen’s evaluation and contract extension in open session in January, and postponed a decision on his raise until May or June.
Fonnesbeck said he hopes doing gestures, like annually extending Hansen’s contract to a third year, helps Marsh’s odds of retaining him.
“You can build in an incentive there that hopefully makes it worthwhile to stick around,” Fonnesbeck said. “I think that brings a little comfort to him, whereas you start at a new school district, you don’t know what kind of contract they’re going to get.”
Hansen said the recent turmoil had nothing to do with applying for the Snake River job.
“Marsh Valley’s treated me very well,” Hansen said. “They’ve been very good to me, especially the school board.”
Asked why he would be a good candidate at Snake River, Hansen said, “I guess the only thing I really have is experience.”
The other finalists for the Snake River superintendent opening are Basil Morris, Gordon Howard and Mark Kress, according to the Snake River School District.
Morris is the Snake River Junior High principal and previously served as an assistant principal at Spring High School in Texas.
Howard is the Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Technology and Safe Schools director. He has previously served as elementary and high school principal for Bonneville.
Kress is the Hagerman School District 233 superintendent. His last notable role in East Idaho was being Bear Lake High School’s vice principal.