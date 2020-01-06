Marsh Valley School District 21 has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday night to void actions taken on Dec. 10 based on "board self-recognition" of a violation of the Open Meeting Act.
According to the agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting at the district office, the board will also conduct an evaluation of Superintendent Marvin Hansen.
On Dec. 10, the board reportedly illegally approved a 3 percent pay raise for Hansen during a closed session before the regular school board meeting. The raise, once re-approved, will bring Hansen's salary of $108,973 to $112,242.19.
Asked why Hansen’s evaluation and new contract were covered in a closed-door meeting, District 21 School Board Chairman Don Nielsen said in December that is the way it has always been done in his eight and a half years on the board.
“As far as we know, we’re not in violation of any open meeting law,” Nielsen said, prior to the district's announcement of a special meeting to void its Dec. 10 action. “The open meeting law does not specify that that cannot be the way it’s done, and as long as it’s explained in open session as to what’s been happening according to what we understand.”
The Idaho open meetings statute states, “The legislature finds and declares that it is the policy of this state that the formation of public policy is public business and shall not be conducted in secret.”
Hansen’s contract extension and raise were approved unanimously by the board, according to Nielsen, who said Hansen received an “excellent" evaluation before the approval of the new contract.
Once re-approved, the new contract will take effect in the district’s new fiscal year on July 1.
Tensions have been mounting lately between the board and a few district parents, who have questioned the board's level of transparency and willingness to accept input from the public — especially from critics.
Some who attended the Dec. 10 meeting later read into the fact that two uniformed police officers were present.
Shelly Jones, an attendee and parent of two current Marsh Valley students, said the police presence was intimidating and the board meetings have a “cold” atmosphere even when there is not law enforcement present.
“(The board is) very demeaning,” Shelly said last month. “The board won’t let anyone talk. They don’t want anybody here. It’s not welcoming ever.”
Her husband, Shaun Jones, formally requested to address the board on Dec. 10. Though Shelly said her husband followed the proper protocols to make a statement, they received an email before the meeting that the board wouldn't allow him to speak.
Nielsen said the address was declined because Shaun Jones had already discussed the issue during a prior meeting in November, and Hansen had already rendered a verdict on the issue between the dates of the meetings.
“The decision was made by the superintendent not to comply with his request and he wrote him and told him that. Therefore at the beginning of this meeting, there was no reason to be able to allow him to talk any further,” Nielsen said. “Then, there was another motion made that he should be given another opportunity, which he will be in the future.”
Shelly Jones said her family has been assured they will be able to speak in this month's board meeting about the matter.
“I’m glad we’re able to talk... but I wish we would have talked (on Dec. 10),” said Jones, who unsuccessfully ran for the Zone 4 seat on the district's school board in November.
Sgt. Jeremy Taysom of the Bannock County Sheriff's Department made it to the district office around the middle of the Dec. 10 meeting, standing outside of attendees’ view in the hallway.
Shelly Jones said the board was trying to “intimidate” her family as she assumed they asked law enforcement to be at the meeting. She said she has regularly attended the meetings for a year and a half and only recalls seeing a police presence in the last two meetings.
Hansen and Nielsen said they did not ask the officers to be there and had not heard of any threats made to anyone who was going to appear at the meeting but were happy there were police present.
“We have no idea who asked,” Hansen said. “They live right here. Maybe just stopped by from (their) ride home from work.”
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said having multiple law enforcement officials at a school board meeting is “not unusual.”
“We have a uniformed officer at every City Council meeting,” Sheriff Nielsen said. “Not to protect anybody. It’s just that I am their law enforcement and I have told my sergeant or my lieutenant or my captain that they must attend those meetings. And of course they’re on duty and going to attend them in uniform.”