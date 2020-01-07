A special board meeting initially scheduled for Tuesday night by Marsh Valley School District 21 for the purpose of voiding actions taken illegally in closed session was canceled.
According to the meeting agenda, the Marsh Valley board was going to recognize its violation of the Open Meeting Act, void action taken on Dec. 10 and re-evaluate Superintendent Marvin Hansen.
The school district declined to say if those subjects will be discussed at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 14 at the district office.
On Dec. 10, the board evaluated Hansen, in addition to approving a 3 percent pay raise and a three-year contract for him for the next school year, during a closed session before the day’s regular school board meeting. The raise would bring Hansen’s salary of $108,973 to $112,242.19.