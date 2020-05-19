The Power County Search and Rescue team was deployed to rescue a man from a capsized boat off the shore of the American Falls Reservoir on Monday, according to the Power County Sheriff’s Office.
The 19-year-old male suffered no injuries after strong winds caused his boat to capsize on the west side of the reservoir around 5 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Two other adults, a man and woman, were initially on the boat with the 19-year-old but swam to shore after the boat capsized.
Search and Rescue personnel used their boat to pick up the 19-year-old man and tow his boat to a nearby dock.
The Sheriff's Office has not released the names of any of the people involved in the incident.