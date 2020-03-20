Jennifer Erchul and two fellow owners of The Yellowstone restaurant in Pocatello now wait tables, bar tend and do every other non-cooking task, which Erchul said was previously executed better by her staff.
In what she called a "devastating" decision, the restaurant announced Thursday that around 30 of its employees were furloughed and only its chef was retained.
The Yellowstone Restaurant is among local food establishments fighting a headwind, which is the harsh economic effects of the coronavirus spreading.
“It’s been heartbreaking,” said Erchul, whose business opened Sept. 2018. “We have a very close, tight-knit group of employees. We all consider each other family. Most of us have been working together since we opened or shortly after we opened."
The industry received better news locally Friday, as Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann said she knows the importance of food establishments and wants them to stay open for now, though the situation is being evaluated daily.
States experiencing vast spread of the coronavirus, including California, are banning restaurants from allowing customers to dine-in, which limits options to takeout and delivery.
“We want to maintain as much normalcy as we possibly can,” Mann said. “Many people like to eat out. Sometimes it’s a convenience factor. If people are working long hours, sometimes they don’t have the time to cook at home. Maybe they have a birthday; it’s something special and they have a favorite restaurant in town that they would like to get that birthday meal from.”
SIPH issued a list of guidelines for food establishments that included front-door signage asking customers to go home if they’re sick, having six feet of space between tables, increasing cleaning frequency and requiring frequent hand-washing among other things.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health also stated restaurants must ensure the health of their employees by recommending they stay home if they are sick and have flexible policies to stay home if they are sick or someone in their family is sick.
SIPH has the power to close food establishments for the sake of protecting the public, but Mann said the preference is to work with establishments to remain open.
“If we find a specific business is not following our guidance and not being a good community member to help limit spread in our community, then we will take formal action with that establishment,” Mann said. “But we’re going to do everything we can to be supportive and to give them guidance, to allow them to continue operating. We don’t want to have to take formal action.”
As of Friday afternoon, there has been one confirmed coronavirus case in Southeast Idaho. Blaine County has the most cases of any county in Idaho with 16 and is under a shelter-in-place order, meaning only essential activities are permitted including going to work, grocery shopping and getting to-go restaurant orders.
Fifth Street Bagelry owner Marsha Lamprecht said she is prepared to provide only delivery and curbside services if that’s all that’s allowed, but is continuing to offer dine-in for now.
Like everyone else, she is making sure her place is following safety guidelines, removing half of the tables from the premises to provide appropriate space between customers, among other measures.
The bagelry has introduced curbside pickup and will have delivery services next week.
When asked to list the number of new stresses because of the coronavirus, she said that would require a long answer before boiling it down.
“Do you have time to listen?” Lamprecht said. “I worry about cleanliness and disinfecting. But keeping people safe is my biggest concern. Keeping all of us safe.”
Mary Johnson has the advantage of being an owner in the fast-food industry, where takeout service is its strong suit. Johnson owns all three McDonald's in Pocatello and Chubbuck combined, which are only offering drive-thru service.
“All restaurants that have a drive-thru have a definite advantage right now and I consider that a blessing,” Johnson said. “I know that my friends and peers who own restaurants without drive-thrus are really working hard to come up with creative ways to still serve their customers like curb-side deliver, etc., and I applaud them.”
The Yellowstone restaurant is no longer serving at lunchtime, but is still allowing people to dine-in dinners, take out or delivery through Doordarsh and Pocatello Food Express.
It has one employee in chef Daniel Hallman and three owners in Jennifer and Rory Erchul and Mike McCormick who are handling everything else including cleaning toilets.
“We haven’t been servers or bartenders except for this venture we have going on,” Jennifer said. “We certainly are not as qualified or as wonderful as all the other people on our team that do their job extremely well.”
Jennifer said this is a time of need for local businesses, which look to stay above water until this storm passes.
“This is such an important time to support local businesses in the industry because I think that the locally-owned businesses are the ones that are really getting hit the hardest on the lack of guests or lack of clients,” Jennifer said. “We believe that local business are really the heartbeat of our community.”