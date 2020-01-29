A trio of Caribou County mothers saw the benefit of educating kids and parents about social media’s dangers and quickly found their county shared that belief.
The mothers raised $7,000 in eight hours at the start of their donation drive Monday, so Caribou County schools could host Utah Instagram influencer and social activist Collin Kartchner, who speaks about navigating places like Instagram and Snapchat.
The professional speaker will talk to Grace, North Gem and Soda Springs middle and high school students at assemblies on March 10, plus have a presentation for their parents at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Gem Valley Performing Arts Center in Grace.
As of Tuesday night, the mothers Carrie Yost, Jamie Hill, Georgia Brown were $2,000 away from meeting the cost of hosting him and are expected to soon reach their goal, according to Yost.
“It resonates with people. They knew it’s a problem,” Yost said. “I had a friend who told me, ‘There’s no way you’re going to raise $9,000 in two weeks.’ And I said, ‘Watch me.’ People get behind this because they know it’s a problem. They know it’s a problem in their own lives and they know it’s a problem in their kids’ lives and they feel like they’re losing their kids a little bit to these devices.”
Kartchner has held multiple speaking events in East Idaho this month, including for students from Bonneville, Madison, West Side and Preston school districts.
Kartchner wrote in his 2018 Deseret News column that the effects of technology and social media on kids’ mental and emotional health is a “public health crisis.”
“Smartphones and social media are opening our immature children up to a world that is so far beyond their maturity to correctly process,” Kartchner wrote. “We put a tiny machine in their pocket that, if given without adequate training, opens them up to a new life of incessant anxiety, inescapable taunting and bullying, the soul-crushing social pressures to be perfect and get the likes — and we are now recognizing that this entire lab experiment was a huge, huge mistake.”
Kartchner launched a nonprofit foundation, #SavetheKids, to help teens and families “rise above the negative effects of social media & screen-addiction, while showing the world how to use it for doing good,” according to his website.
Yost has seen the negative and positive impacts of social media.
Recently, the Bancroft resident was appalled to find local school girls rating boys they knew based on their appearance on Instagram. On the other hand, she is a photographer who is provided additional exposure through social media.
“It’s been a benefit for me in some ways,” Yost said. “There’s no better way to get the word out for different things.”
Yost has seven kids, ages 2 to 13 years old. Her oldest recently got her first smartphone, but she said none of her children will be allowed to be on social media until they are at least 16 years old as she wants to be sure to be careful.
“We’re a guinea pig generation,” Yost said. “We’re handing these devices, with the entire world on them, to our kids and saying good luck instead of saying, 'How can this be a negative thing for my child? What do I need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen to be that.'”
Yost learned last Friday that there was an unexpected speaking opening in March for Kartchner, who could cover those issues.
Previously, he was to speak to Caribou County students in November 2021, but it was decided that it was worth moving the event to an earlier date. Since the schools did not have time to completely budget the event, the three mothers of Caribou County students stepped up and culled donations.
Yost said the Caribou County schools and the county commissioner’s office are helping fund it in addition to local farmers, businesses and residents.
Yost hopes parents have as much interest as the students in what Kartchner has to say.
“I would just tell the parents to attend this,” Yost said. “All parents need to be at this meeting, so we’re all on the same page moving forward of how we want to help our kids handle this.”