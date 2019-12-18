A local LGBT advocate organization will be making a generous donation for Bannock County’s Meals on Wheels program Thursday.
All Under One Roof has been fulfilling wish lists from 30 homebound Bannock County residents who use Meals on Wheels according to Shantay Bloxham, chief operations officer of SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency that runs the Bannock County’s Meals on Wheels.
All Under One Roof, managed by Tom Nestor, received Christmas lists that noted three to five items per Meals on Wheels participant. Examples of listed gifts typically are candy, crossword puzzles and blankets.
“Him and his team adopt anywhere from 30 or above of are Meals on Wheels clients and we get a wish list from our clients that we give to Tom and his team that they fill with items,” Bloxham said. “Continually, year after year, we can count on that organization to adopt 30 (participants).”
The SEICAA will receive gifts from All Under one Roof at the non-profit organization’s location Thursday and the items will be shipped by Meals on Wheels drivers to the recipients.
“They are always so thrilled to get it,” Bloxham said. “It’s just a little nice extra something for those who might not get any visitors this time of year.”
Participants of Meals on Wheels normally cannot leave their home or cook meals.
Many local organizations and businesses participate in the Meals on Wheels Christmas gift giveaway, and Bloxham is appreciative of the donations and thought All Under One Roof’s giving attitude was worth highlighting
Bloxham said it shows “they are passionate about multiple causes that support a better community.”