Coronavirus concerns have caused local hospitals to institute stronger visitation restrictions.
Portneuf Medical Center started a "no-visitation policy" Monday, with certain exceptions.
Listed potential exceptions to that rule include a delivering mother with one visitor, a pediatric patient accompanied by parents and immediate caregivers, patients who had ambulatory care and same-day surgery having one visitor.
“This visitation restriction is being done out of an abundance of caution,” PMC stated in its press release issued Sunday. “The health and safety of our patients, their families, and team members remain a top priority for Portneuf Medical Center.”
Everyone who seeks visitor status will be screened and likely be turned away to protect the safety of everyone in the hospital, according to PMC marketing and public relations director Mary Keating.
The Power County Hospital District made a Facebook post stating no visitors are allowed at its nursing home until further notice, all patients and visitors are only allowed to enter through the hospital’s admission door and all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including with a temperature check.
The Bingham Memorial Hospital states it is not allowing visitors for admitted patients with exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Patients in outpatient care are limited to one caregiver. Every potential visitor will receive screening, which includes getting their temperature taken and being asked if they traveled in locations with a high number of coronavirus cases.
The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center said it changed its screening process and made its main lobby and emergency room its only entry points for the public because of coronavirus concerns. The medical center will announce more restrictions Tuesday.
In lieu of visitation PMC advises patients to consider phone or video calls.
The medical center has suspended volunteer work in patient care areas, enforced travel restrictions for employees and providers, increased cleanings for its Portneuf Grille and other measures.
The symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath — which appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday afternoon, there were five Idaho coronavirus cases and 3,487 in the United States.
The most susceptible to COVID-19 are people older than 60 years old and people who have chronic medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
SIPH issued a press release Saturday, stating it is working with local healthcare professionals and emergency managers.
SIPH asks everyone to wash their hands regularly, don’t touch your face when you’re in public, put 6 feet in between yourself and someone who appears to have respiratory illness, cover your mouth or nose if you cough or sneeze and stay home if you are sick.
SIPH asks that you contact your health care provider for instructions on care, if you have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or if you display the aforementioned symptoms of the virus.
There is not a high quantity of tests available in the United States, so SIPH recommends tests are not done for people who do not have all symptoms related to coronavirus or if those symptoms are only mild.
If a test is done, a sample will be taken by your healthcare provider and sent to a state or private lab.
If you have all the coronavirus symptoms but they are mild, you should self-isolate and refrain from going to your doctor, the emergency room or calling 911.
For more information and guidance on the coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org, coronavirus.idaho.gov, cdc.gov or call SIPH’s call center at 208-234-5875 from Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 5 pm.