POCATELLO – Jordan Frasure witnessed Idaho State softball when it was at its best.
When Vicky Galasso, Hailey Breakwell and Kacie Burnett guided the Bengals to their third consecutive Big Sky Conference regular-season championship in 2015.
As ISU aims to return to its glory days under a new coaching regime, Frasure will have a hand in it. The Highland senior will achieve her life-long dream of playing for the softball program, signing with ISU on Wednesday at her high school.
“This is probably the biggest and most happy moment of my softball career,” Frasure said. “It’s been crazy. Softball’s always filled with ups and downs, failures. But it’s definitely worth it when you get to this day – signing day.”
Frasure will be a catcher for the Bengals, the same position as her idol in Galasso, who has given Frasure pointers in the past.
“I always watched the catchers and how they were so involved and they kind of ran the field,” Frasure said. “And I thought to myself, I want to be the one running the field, telling everybody where to go, being the leader of that team and so that’s why I chose it, and I’ve loved it ever since I was 8 years old.”
For Frasure, the position starts with being a good communicator.
“If you don’t have the communication, nobody’s going to know where to go with the ball,” Frasure said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to be tough on the team and say what you need. And you can’t worry about hurting other people’s feelings because in the end, it’s just going to help everybody out.”
The Journal named her a first-team All-Area catcher in her junior season after she recorded a .625 batting average, 60 hits and 36 RBIs. She led or tied for first in 10 offensive categories for the Rams.
“All of her skills together make her a great player,” Highland softball coach Tisha Coverdell said. “She has a great arm. She’s a great catcher. She can hit well. She’s smart, a great base runner. So I think she’s just an all-around great softball player.”
Frasure was originally offered a scholarship from ex-ISU coach Candi Letts who was fired after last season. In December, the Highland player received an offer from Cristal Brown, who became ISU's new head coach in July.
“When I met her, I loved her philosophies and everything,” Frasure said. “She seems like a good coach. She’ll push you to your best potential and that’s what I always looked for. I want a place that’s going to be competitive and hard-working and I know she’s going to be the right coach for that.”
Brown spent eight years as head coach of NCAA Division III program Whitworth. She compiled three Northwest Conference regular-season titles, one conference tournament title and two NCAA tournament appearances at the Spokane, Washington, school.
Brown steps into a program that was declining, as ISU finished above .500 once under four-year Bengals coach Candi Letts after the team finished with winning records in each of the final three seasons under Julie Wright from 2013-15.
While Brown strives to turn things around, Frasure will do everything in her power to help her future coach achieve that.
“ISU has always been a successful program and I wanted to build on that and be a part of that, so I knew it was the place – well, my whole life pretty much,” Frasure said. “I definitely – in my four years – want to win a conference championship. I want to have a winning season. That’s definitely always the goal.”