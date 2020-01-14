Grammy Award winner and Pocatello native Jessica Jones will be in the Gate City in February to sing and participate in a separate Q-and-A session.
Welcomed by the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, Jones will perform at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The professional opera singer will also answer questions from the public at the Marshall Public Library on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
At the concert, Jones will participate in the “Tales from Opera and Literature,” which features “arias and art songs inspired by some of literature’s most captivating stories,” according to an Idaho State-Civic Symphony press release.
The Highland High School graduate will join the Idaho State-Civic Symphony to perform “Vilja's song” from Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow.” Jones will also sing “Les nuits d'été,” a song cycle based on six French poems by Théophile Gautier and composed by Frenchman Hector Berlioz.
At the free Q-and-A session on the first floor of the Marshall Public Library, Jones will be accompanied by Idaho State-Civic Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Julie Sorensen for the “X, Y, and Z” of opera. Idaho State University instructor Laura Soldati will moderate.
Tickets for the concert are $14 to $45, available online at thesymphony.us or through the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at (208) 282-3595. Idaho State University students can obtain tickets for free at the box office on the day of the concert.
There will also be a “Pre-Concert Valentine’s Dinner” beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the concert in the rotunda of the Stephens Performing Arts Center. For $50, an individual receives a three-course meal and wine. Dinner tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.us or by calling (208) 234-1587. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 1.
Concertgoers will be treated to Jones, who has performed across the United States with opera companies, orchestras and in musical theater productions. She won a Grammy in 2018 for “Best Opera Recording” for her participation in “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” composed by Mason Bates.