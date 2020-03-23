The finish line is in sight for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument and Plaza in Pocatello.
Its construction should be completed by late May, according to Ken Pape, director of operation for Portneuf Development, who is helping to oversee the project.
The memorial’s dedication is scheduled for June 20.
Pape said the monument is already built and the flag poles have been received. But other tasks remain, including placing the monument and flag poles into the concrete.
This week, Idaho-based Starr Corporation is in the beginning stages of placing concrete while Roche Electric in Pocatello handles its responsibility.
The groundbreaking for the project was in April 2019, but construction started at the beginning of this month because of multiple factors including the weather.
“We had to wait until the frost came out of the ground,” Pape said. “We couldn’t get it done fast enough last year. The weather came up on us pretty quick and there’s a lot of moving parts in there to get it to this stage.”
Pape said the coronavirus pandemic should not stall construction and added proper precautions are being taken. Workers are wearing facemasks and gloves, and meetings are held outdoors instead of in confined spaces.
“There’s a lot of people involved and they’re not stopping,” Pape said. “They know how critical this is for fallen soldiers. They take pride in it. That’s what it’s about.”