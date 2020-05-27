The decision of whether or not to wear a face mask has been viewed as political nationally, but not locally by East Idaho politicians.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey and Pocatello City Councilwoman Chris Stevens have contrasting views about use of masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all agreed the decision was not a political one pitting Republicans against Democrats.
“It’s people seriously and sincerely wanting to protect themselves and wanting to do the right thing,” said Armstrong, who doesn’t wear a mask in places where it’s not required. “I don’t think politics has anything to do with the masks at all.”
Multiple national surveys show a different picture, though not drastically different.
The Washington Post analyzed data this month from online polling firm Lucid that concluded 73% of Democrats say they wear masks — 14% more than Republicans.
USA Today reported this month that a Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project poll stated 89% of Democrats say they wear masks while 81% of Republicans say the same.
U.S. President Donald Trump does not wear a mask in front of the public, while Idaho Gov. Brad Little wears a mask. Both are Republicans.
In the political sphere, there has been what North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum termed as “mask shaming." The Republican was visibly distraught in a press conference Friday when he asked his state’s residents to stop ridiculing people who wear masks, as it is not a political statement.
"I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through, where they're creating a divide — either it's ideological or political or something — around mask versus no mask," Burgum said. "If someone is wearing a mask, they're not doing it to represent what political party they're in or what candidates they support.
"They might be doing it because they've got a 5-year-old child who's been going through cancer treatments.”
All the local political figures refrained from criticizing those who did not apply their same approaches to masks.
For public places that don’t require masks, Stevens said she always wears one and Tovey said he goes on a case-by-case basis.
Armstrong said he is in the at-risk group at 68 years old with mild diabetes, but does not wear a mask because he said there has been inconsistent information about its effectiveness.
“They change their opinion like on a weekly basis. Some days you should wear it. Some days you shouldn’t wear it," Armstrong said. “So I finally threw up my arms and said I’m not wearing it. I live in Bannock County (where) not a single person has died from the coronavirus. I figure I’m safe. That’s what goes into my decision making."
There have been 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no related deaths in Southeast Idaho, and there had been nearly 100,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million confirmed cases in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon.
In late February, the U.S. Surgeon General made a Twitter post that said, “Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS!”
“They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus,” the Surgeon General’s post went on. “But if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
Since early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in populated public settings such as grocery stores, as studies showed that asymptomatic COVID-19 cases could spread the virus.
After that recommendation was made, Southeastern Idaho Public Health advised people to wear face masks in public where social-distancing guidelines would be difficult to maintain. Its district director Maggie Mann said in a statement that “the recommendation is less about preventing the wearer from contracting COVID‐19 themselves than it is about limiting asymptomatic people from unknowingly spreading the disease.”
Tovey said he wears a face mask if he sees it as appropriate when it is an option.
“The situation does dictate,” said the Republican, who doesn’t consider himself to be in the at-risk group. “If we’re in a situation where we’re outside and we’re not close by, I’m probably not going to wear one. If I’m going in an inside area with tons of people I will probably have one on. Not always, but you try.”
Stevens said she always wears a mask in public settings, saying it is her job to set an example as a public official. But when someone’s not wearing a mask, she said she only has curiosity about why they aren’t, instead of getting upset.
“I believe it’s a very small price for me to pay,” said Stevens, who doesn’t see herself being in an at-risk group. “So this way I know I’ve done everything that I can do. And it protects me."
Stevens, an independent, said masked and unmasked locals are both still taking precautions during the pandemic.
“People have been very respectful,” Stevens said. “What I am impressed with is — whether people are wearing mask or not — I believe people are being very conscientious in public about social distancing. People are putting much more distance between themselves in lines and they’ve been very respectful when stores that were open were limiting the number of people who could go in at any given time.”