POCATELLO — More than 100 people will form a free Easter-oriented concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Witness Music Idaho Falls will put on the program with about 80 choir singers, 50 orchestra members, a dozen soloists and two narrators, according to one of its board members Karin Dance.
It is the first time the three-year Idaho Falls chapter will have a major show in Pocatello.
The nonprofit organization will perform Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” a musical story about Jesus’ final days and resurrection through the vantage point of those close to him. The hour-and-a-half performance will also be told through sign language.
“It’s really moving to hear the story of the New Testament from the voices of the disciples,” Dance said. “It’s through their eyes and their individual experiences we get a glimpse into each of those characters, of what their motivations were and what their feelings toward Jesus Christ were and so just being able to experience it and see it through their eyes is so profound.”
Dance plays the part of Mary Magdalene, as a solo singer.
Dance said she first heard “Lamb of God” a couple years ago and was “immediately smitten with it.” The 14-year voice coach first performed in the program last year as Mother Mary in Rexburg for Witness Music Idaho Falls.
“It just really stirred my soul,” said Dance, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “When I found out they were doing it in 2019, I jumped on that and auditioned. It was a life-changing experience for me.”
Dance has been in charge of organizing Sunday’s Gate City performance of the Easter program.
The 11-year Pocatello resident said the event took a lot of fundraising to have it at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
“It’s truly a treat to be at that venue and then also in front of the people of Pocatello,” Dance said. “I had soloed in this event in Rexburg and I felt very strongly to bring it down to Pocatello.”
Witness Music Idaho Falls will also perform “Lamb of God” on Monday at Idaho Falls’ Thunder Ridge High School and April 11 at the Rexburg Community Tabernacle.
Dance said she will get “Lamb of God” to take place in Pocatello again next year or “she’ll die trying.” Witness Music Idaho Falls is also going to be renamed Witness Music Southeast Idaho, further evidence of its commitment to serve Pocatello, too.
She sees Sunday's Gate City event as something that can foster togetherness in the community, especially since it’s non-denominational.
“Our hope and desire is to continue to be something that brings people in from all faiths and all persuasions and all lifestyles to come and just have a beautiful experience together as a community,” Dance said. “That is part of the reason I wanted to bring it to Pocatello.”