The annual District 5 senior-only all-star basketball games have been canceled due to Friday's guidelines set by Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 regarding activities and gatherings.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the district -- which hosts the games -- said that starting Monday it will "discontinue all nonessential school assemblies and limit mass gatherings to 250 participants until further notice."
The boys and girls all-star basketball games were going to take place Monday at Pocatello High School.
COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of other high school sporting events in Idaho, despite not having any reported cases of the virus in the state as of Friday morning.
The upcoming state tournaments for debate, and cheer and dance have been postponed, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced Thursday. Those are the final IHSAA activities of the winter season.
This month’s Buck’s Bags baseball and Win the Pitch softball tournaments have been canceled.
Below are the players who were selected for the District 5 all-star games.
GIRLS
Josi Kelsey, Bear Lake; Jimi Lloyd, Bear Lake; Chelsea Gundersen, Bear Lake; Kassidy Gardea, Century; Abby Christensen, Century; Lexi Bull, Century; Zoeigh Walker, Grace; Breanna Hill, Grace; Madison Windley, Grace; Raquel Pokibro, Highland; Olivia Kracl, Snake River; Tatum Cherry, Snake River; Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River; Kenlee Nance, West Side; Patryce Eldredge, West Side; Katie Hunt, American Falls; Jenna Peterson, Malad; Valerie Vorwaller, Marsh Valley; Harlee Davids, North Gem; Madison Wilkes, Pocatello; Alexis Harris, Preston; Cassee Pugmire, Preston; Charlotte Wilson, Rockland; Evie Waite, Rockland; Madalyn Permann, Rockland; Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban; Tia Smith-Buckskin, Sho-Ban; Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs; Dani Smith, Soda Springs; Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs
BOYS
Braeden Ralphs, American Falls; Nate Carter, Highland; Cedar Washakie, Highland; Hunter Argyle, Marsh Valley; Brock Bennett, Marsh Valley; Kaden Hales, Pocatello; Isaac Brown, Pocatello; Jayvis Friday, Sho-Ban; Treyton Young, Snake River; Michael Ibarra, Snake River; Bridger Wray, Snake River; Gabe Young, Soda Springs; Ryan Beckstead, West Side; Connor Nielsen, West Side; Isaac Frankman, West Side; Carson Wynn, Aberdeen; Ashton Carlsen, Bear Lake; James Alleman, Bear Lake; Andrew Gunter, Century; Ivor Gibbs, Grace; Stockton Lloyd, Grace; Jordan Mansfield, Grace; Joel Besel, Grace Lutheran; Trever Howe, Malad; Davis Larsen, Malad; Grayson Tripp, Malad; Scott Dunn, Preston; Luke Smellie, Preston; Garrett Ward, Preston; Zane Porath, Rockland